Is Leclerc The Rangers Closer?

With fans and media restricted from watching Texas Rangers workouts in Surprise, we're taking you closer to the action with the latest updates from camp.

Visa Delays

Four Rangers were experiencing visa delays, preventing them from getting into camp on time:

RHP José Leclerc: arriving today in camp and will undergo COVID-19 intake testing

LHP Joely Rodríguez: arriving today in camp and will undergo COVID-19 intake testing

RHP Fernery Ozuna: arrived in camp on Thursday and is in COVID-19 intake testing

LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang: will be leaving Seoul, South Korea on Saturday and is supposed to arrive in camp this weekend. He will immediately undergo COVID-19 intake testing.

Rangers Bullpens

As pitchers and catchers continue to work ahead of full squad workouts next week, here is a list of the pitchers throwing bullpens on Friday:

A.J. Alexy

Kolby Allard

Wes Benjamin

Brock Burke

Matt Bush

Kyle Cody

Dane Dunning

Mike Foltynewicz

Taylor Hearn

Jonathan Hernández

John King

Jake Latz

Spencer Patton

Yerry Rodriguez

Josh Sborz

Alex Speas

Who Will Be the Rangers' Closer This Year?

In his Zoom call with the media on Friday, Rangers manager Chris Woodward talked about utilizing Leclerc in a multi-inning role at times.

That leads to the wondering: Who is the closer?

"That's a good question. I'll let you know," Woodward said with a laugh. "Listen, (Leclerc) done it before. I think we have a few guys we could look at potentially down there. I don't think I'm going to name a closer by any means.

"Whether that closer's role means he closes, and then two days later he pitches two innings in the sixth and seventh inning against the Angels' top of the lineup, I don't know what that looks like.

"I just don't want to put too many roles in there right now. We can determine that a little later."

