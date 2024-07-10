Texas Rangers Star Adolis Garcia Aiming for First Home Run Derby Crown
Adolis García is staying home for All-Star week after all.
Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that the star Texas Rangers outfielder has been selected to participate in the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday at Globe Life Field.
For the fourth straight year and 14th time in the event's history, a Texas player will participate in the Home Run Derby. It will be García’s second time competing in the Derby, as he hit 17 home runs in a first-round loss against Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena (24 home runs) in last year’s event at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
García, 31, this year will join Alex Rodriguez (2001, 2002) as the only players in club history to participate in multiple Home Run Derby competitions. He will also be the first Ranger ever to compete in a Home Run Derby hosted in Arlington, as Texas did not have a player partake in the 1995 Home Run Derby held at The Ballpark in Arlington. That year’s event was won by Chicago-AL’s Frank Thomas, who out-slugged Cleveland’s Albert Belle 3-to-2 in the final round.
Including García last year, just 12 Rangers have ever participated in the Home Run Derby: Ruben Sierra (1989), Juan Gonzalez (1993), Iván Rodríguez (2000), Rodriguez (2001, 2002), Hank Blalock (2004), Mark Teixeira (2005), Josh Hamilton (2008), Nelson Cruz (2009), Prince Fielder (2015), Joey Gallo (2021), Corey Seager (2022), García (2023).
The only players in club history to win a Home Run Derby are Ruben Sierra, who was co-champion of the 1989 event at Anaheim Stadium (also Cincinnati’s Eric Davis), and Juan Gonzalez, who won in 1993 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Josh Hamilton finished in second place in 2008 despite hitting a total of 35 home runs in a memorable performance at Yankee Stadium. His 28 first-round home runs that year remain the most ever by a Ranger in a single round.
No Texas batter has advanced past the first round of a Home Run Derby since 2009, when Nelson Cruz was eliminated by Milwaukee’s Prince Fielder, 6-to-5, in the final round at Kauffman Stadium.
The 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. CT on Monday, July 15 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
