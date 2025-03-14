Texas Rangers Star Considered AL Cy Young Favorite After Healthy Offseason
With the start of the regular season nearly here for the Texas Rangers, all eyes will be on whether the team can stay healthy.
The Rangers were unfortunately hit hard by injuries in 2024, and that resulted in them missing the playoffs just one year removed from winning the World Series.
This winter, Texas made a couple of nice additions to help improve a lineup that was lacking some power last campaign, but nothing will be more important than just simply staying healthy, especially when it comes to their starting rotation.
David Adler of MLB.com recently spoke about Rangers starter Jacob deGrom having a good chance to win the American League Cy Young in 2025 after a full offseason.
“deGrom is a Cy Young favorite in any season he starts healthy. That's because a healthy deGrom is the most dominant pitcher on the planet. He might not be the Rangers’ Opening Day starter this season, but he’ll be in the rotation from Game 1. And that’s all deGrom needs.”
After signing with Texas a couple of years ago, it has been a tough stretch for the former two-time NL Cy Young winner.
deGrom has made just nine starts for the team since signing his massive contract, but the hope is that the injury-plagued ace will finally be healthy in 2025.
Coming back at the end of last season and being able to start a couple of games was a crucial step in the right direction for the veteran starter. Having a fully healthy winter of work is key for the possibility of him returning to the most dominant pitcher in the game.
Even if deGrom remains healthy, the competition for the coveted award will also be stiff.
Reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers has a very strong chance of repeating after winning the Triple Crown for pitchers last year.
However, if deGrom can turn back the clock and put together one of those magical seasons with an ERA sub-2.00, he will firmly be in the conversation.
Since the contract hasn’t been a good one so far for the Rangers, they would welcome a Cy Young-caliber season from their ace.