Texas Rangers Star Prospect Shaky in Return to Spring Training Action
Texas Rangers starter Kumar Rocker returned to the mound on Friday against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz.
After giving up eight runs in his first two innings this spring, the Rangers decided Rocker needed to re-evaluate his mechanics. This start was particularly scrutinized, given that Cody Bradford, the previous Rangers No. 4 starter, was shut down, creating an opportunity for Rocker to secure a spot in the starting rotation.
This news followed the disappointing updates regarding Tyler Mahle, as well as the revelation that Jon Gray fractured his wrist during a Rangers' other split-squad game after being hit by a line drive.
The Rangers will be without Bradford and Gray to start the season. Texas needs Rocker to get things straight.
Although his final line was not as impressive as hoped — 2.1 innings pitched, three runs (all earned) on four hits, two walks, and two strikeouts — the results reflected a performance that might have been harsher than what Rocker deserved.
Rocker threw 61 pitches, including 31 four-seam fastballs (51%) averaging 95.8 mph with a proStuff+ of 79. He also threw 22 sliders (36%) averaging 83.1 mph with a proStuff+ of 108, four sinkers (7%) at 95.5 mph with a proStuff+ of 109 and four changeups (7%) averaging 88.0 mph with a proStuff+ of 78.
A key issue for Rocker was a lack of command with his four-seam fastball. He struggled with his mechanics, often opening his front shoulder too soon, causing pitches to sail up and in on right-handed hitters.
His first pitch to Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. hit him in the forehead, but helmet technology allowed Tatis to walk to first base. Rocker subsequently seemed to lack confidence, attempting to aim rather than pitch.
The three hits Rocker allowed combined traveled only 200 feet, none set any exit velocity records. He made a good 3-2 pitch to Luis Arraez, who hit a ground ball to third base. However, Rangers third baseman Josh Smith was shifted near shortstop, turning it into a hit. The other two hits in the inning were weak swinging bunts down both the first and third base lines.
Rocker also had difficulty with his slider. While he struck out Manny Machado in the second with a nasty offering, many of his sliders were either spiked or spun.
His changeup appeared to be a work in progress. He guided three of four pitches, causing them to float rather than drop.
Rocker's least concerning moment came when he surrendered a home run to Arraez, who is currently locked in at the plate. Arraez hooked a slider that stayed up, hitting a 355-foot homer that would have only cleared 16 major league parks.
While it was encouraging to see Rocker back on the mound, it is clear he has a lot of work ahead. With the regular season approaching, it does not seem likely he will be ready for the fifth game of the regular season.
Fans of the Rangers are hoping to see the Kumar Rocker who previously dominated at Vanderbilt, commanding the mound with confidence. At this level, solely relying on his stuff isn’t sufficient. Commanding his fastball is critical. Notably, his sinker and four-seam fastballs averaged the same velocity, but the sinker exhibited more movement. Mastering both fastballs will be essential moving forward.
Rocker’s slider appears close, as he did show flashes of dominance with it, but he'll need to improve his consistency. Additionally, he must throw his changeup with more confidence to get off of sitting on his fastball.
The tools and talent are there. For Rocker, merely throwing is not enough. He needs to continue developing as a pitcher and may require additional time to refine his game.