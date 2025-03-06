Texas Rangers Superstar Reveals New Goals After 'Unacceptable' Season
After winning their first World Series in franchise history in 2023, the Texas Rangers took a big step back in 2024. They slipped from 90 wins to 78, finishing third in the AL West and missing the playoffs.
A lot went wrong for the Rangers last year. Key players like Corey Seager, Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer missed time with injuries, while other stars like Adolis Garcia, Marcus Semien and Jonah Heim regressed at the plate.
Garcia's decline was particularly shocking. He went from 39 home runs, 107 RBI, an .836 OPS and 4.2 WAR in 2023 to 25 homers, 85 RBI, a .684 OPS and 0.3 WAR in 2024.
Heading into 2025, the 32-year-old slugger hopes he and his teammates can bounce back from their down 2024.
"Last year was unacceptable," Garcia told MLB Network, adding that he still has a "bad taste" in his mouth from last year. He also said the goal this year is to return to the postseason after missing the playoffs last fall.
Personally, the slugging outfielder is focused on improving his plate discipline. He's also been a free-swinger, but he's working on "getting the right pitches" and "getting himself into good counts" this spring.
Lastly, Garcia emphasized that staying healthy and developing good chemistry will be critical for Texas to contend this year.
That may be easier said than done, however, as several of the Rangers' best players are in their 30s, including Garcia. The two-time All-Star is already dealing with oblique discomfort. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said the injury is not quite a Grade 1 strain and Texas hopes Garcia will be ready for opening day.
Garcia has been one of the most durable players in baseball, averaging 152 games per season over the last four years. Hopefully he's able to make a quick recovery and get back on the field soon.
That said, Garcia's goals aren't unreasonable. His walk rate dipped from 10.3% in 2023 to 7.1% last year, so he might benefit from being more patient in the batter's box. He may have been pressing at times last season, trying to do much with Seager out and his team behind more than usual.
Meanwhile, Texas is talented enough to make the playoffs and potentially win its first division title since 2016. The Rangers improved their pitching depth this offseason, while the Houston Astros got weaker and the Seattle Mariners didn't meaningfully improve.
If Garcia rebounds to his 2021-23 levels and his teammates have better luck in the health department, Texas should be able to compete for a postseason berth this year.