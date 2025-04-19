Texas Rangers Superstar's Bat Remains Red-Hot Even Against Former Club
As good as the pitching has been for the Texas Rangers this season, the offense has been silent for much of the campaign. That the Rangers are leading the American League West is a testament to those arms.
But one of those big bats looks to be waking up.
Corey Seager enjoyed a monster series in the three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. The star shortstop totaled seven hits, including two in Thursday night's 5-3 win.
Seager raised his batting average 75 points in just those three games, going 7-for-10 to get up to a season-best and team-high .306. He was hitting below .200 just last week.
Seagar also belted his 100th career home run as a Ranger (2022-25), sending a solo blast to centerfield off Ryan Zeferjahn in the seventh inning, becoming the 25th player in club history to reach the milestone. Seager is now tied with Wyatt Langford for the team-lead in homers with four, and paces the club in multi-hit games (7) and hits (19).
Seagar is sporting a season-high six-game hitting streak, and has hit safely in eight of his last nine games going into Saturday's contest with the Los Angeles Dodgers. With Friday's 2-for-4 game, Seager's average is now up to .318.
Seager's uptick could be a sign of bigger things to come. The Rangers pounded out 11 hits in each of the last two games against the Angels, with several notable hitters also heating up. Jake Burger had four hits total in the last two games.
“Jake can hit,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “It’s just a matter of time.”
Burger was among the group of Rangers regulars hitting .230 or worse entering the Dodgers series, including Marcus Semien, Adolis García and Leody Taveras.
Semien, García and Taveras also had hits Wednesday and Thursday. Semien and García had hits in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Dodgers.
“We had some big days,” Bochy said.
Bochy believes the offense will get turned around. The track record of so many of the Rangers suggests that it could be any day now for others to get in the same groove as Seager.
“As much as anything, they’re getting more comfortable, they’re getting their timing,” Bochy said. “Home cooking has served them well. They’re doing a great job here at home. They feed off the crowd. It was a good crowd out there tonight.
“I’ll keep saying it, they’re good hitters. It’s only going to get better with them. That’s why you stay behind these guys. As they get settled in, you’ve got to find ways to win a ballgame. That’s what I’ve been proud of these guys finding those ways.”