Texas Rangers Take Deeper, Darker Downward Turn, Drop 11 Games Under .500
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers offense failed to put a big inning together and one big blow by the Minnesota Twins was enough for a 4-3 loss Friday night at Globe Life Field.
Carlos Santana's three-run home run in the fifth snapped a 1-1 tie and the Twins bullpen held on against the weak-hitting Rangers offense.
The Rangers have dropped nine of their past 12 games and are season-high 11 games below .500 for the first time since the end of the 2022 season. Texas has lost 15 of its past 20 games for the first time since going 5-15 from Aug. 18 to Sept. 9, 2023.
The Rangers haven't won a series since sweeping the Chicago White Sox on July 25, the last time they won consecutive games.
Three thoughts from Friday's game:
1. Rangers Bullpen Near Perfect
Matt Festa, Andrew Chafin and Gerson Garabito combined for 4 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, allowing no hits and one walk while striking out three. Fest threw 2 2/3 innings of perfect relief after replacing starter Andrew Heaney in the fifth inning.
2. Andrew Heaney
Andrew Heaney failed to go at least five innings for the third time in his past four starts. The lefty was charged with four runs on five hits, a walk and a hit batter in 4 1/3 innings. He left after Carlos Santana's three-run homer gave the Twins a 4-1 lead with one out in the fifth. Ryan Jeffers solo homer in the third tied it at 1-1. With the loss, Heaney has an MLB-leading 13 losses, with four wins.
3. Up Next
Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (8-6, 3.75) faces Twins right-hander David Festa (2-2, 5.20) in Game 3 at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.