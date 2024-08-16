Texas Rangers Finally Score Early, But Bats Go Silent For Final 8 Innings As Minnesota Twins Take Opener
ARLINGTON — A couple of walks, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly was enough for the Minnesota Twins to escape with a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers Thursday night at Globe Life Field.
Carlos Santana's sac-fly to right-center scored Matt Wallner for the go-ahead run against Rangers All-Star closer Kirby Yates. With one out in the ninth, Yates walked consecutive batters and they moved to second and third on a wild pitch during Santana's at-bat.
The Rangers took a 2-0 lead in the first on an RBI single from Adolis García and a sacrifice fly from Josh Jung.
The Twins, however, tied it with two runs in the top of the second. Willi Castro led off with a solo homer and Kyle Farmer followed with an inside-the-park homer on a triple that squirted past Leody Taveras up against the wall in center field. Taveras was given an error and Farmer was credited with a triple.
Three thoughts from Thursday's game:
1. Adolis García Stays Hot
Adolis García continued his hot August stretch with season-high-tying three hits. He's reached base safely in 18 of the past 32 game and is batting .500 over the past seven games to raise his average to .227 from .208. He recorded exit velocities of 100 mph or more in Thursday's game (100.6, 102.3, 109.0, 102.9) to tie a single-game career-high. Garcia batted .174 with two homers and 10 RBI in 24 games in July.
2. Cody Bradford Goes Six
In his sixth start, and third since returning from the injured list, Cody Bradford held the Twins to two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings. The Twins were hitting him hard early, but Bradford retired nine of 10 batters between the third and fifth innings. He walked the leadoff batter in the sixth and had two on with one out but got an infield popup and flyout to center to end the inning. Bradford threw a career-high 104 pitches.
3. Up Next
Left-hander Andrew Heaney (4-12, 4.05) faces Twins right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson (3-3, 3.78) in Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Friday.
