Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers will end the season on the road against a familiar friend as they face the Ron Washington-led Los Angeles Angels starting on Friday at Angel Stadium.
Washington is wrapping up his first season as manager of the Angels (63-96), his first campaign as a manager since he left the Rangers.
It's been a rough one for the Angels, as they've already set a record for most losses in a season and can add to it this weekend.
Meanwhile, the Rangers (75-84) have guaranteed themselves a losing record one year after winning the World Series.
Texas was in Oakland, where it helped fans wave goodbye to the Coliseum as the Athletics prepare to move to Sacramento next year, the first stage of their full-scale move to Las Vegas.
On Friday the Rangers will start the right-hander Jacob de Graham, who hopes to at least capture a win in his last start of the season.
If there's any good to come out of the past few weeks it's that deGrom is finally healthy and appears ready for next season.
At this point, being ready for next season is all the Rangers can do.
Here is the preview for the series, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Rangers vs. Angels
Where: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, Calif.
Friday’s Game
Time: 8:38 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.35)
Los Angeles Angels: LHP Reid Detmers (4-8, 6.67)
Saturday’s Game
Time: 8:38 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (5-14, 3.98)
Los Angeles Angels: RHP Griffin Canning (6-13, 5.24)
Sunday’s Game
Time: 2:07 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBA
Los Angeles Angels: RHP Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 4.01)