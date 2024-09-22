Texas Rangers Walk-Off Home Finale With Largest Comeback Of Season
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers have not made it all that fun for their fans during a rough 2024 season.
They made up for some of that disappointment, however, with their best comeback rally of the season.
Marcus Semien ripped a pitch down the third-base line to score Leody Taveras from second to give the Rangers a 6-5 walk-off win in their Globe Life Field finale Sunday afternoon.
The Rangers rallied from a five-run deficit to tie it in the seventh inning, and Semien's two-out game-winner scored Taveras, who had reached on a single and stole second. Taveras' solo homer in the seventh tied the game at 7-7.
Andrew Heaney (5-14, 3.89) left the game trailing 2-0 with two on and two out. Both runners scored on Victor Robles' single. Robles later scored after stealing second and coming home on a two-error play when a pick-off attempt at second sailed into center field, and the throw to third sailed into the Mariners' dugout, giving Seattle a 5-0 lead. Marcus Semien made the fielding error on the pick-off attempt, and Josh Smith made the throwing error to third.
The Rangers scored four times in the sixth, including Wyatt Langford's three-run home that pulled Texas to within 5-4. Taveras, Semien, and Josh Smith singled with one out to get the Rangers on the board and set up Langford's three-run homer.
Three thoughts from Sunday's game:
1. Globe Life Field Finale
The Rangers finished the season 44-37 at Globe Life Field in 2024. It's the team's second-best winning percentage at GLF in a full season, to their 50-31 record and .617 winning percentage in 2023. The Rangers announced an attendance of 39,882 for the finale, the club's eighth sellout of 2024.
The Rangers drew 2,651,553 fans to Globe Life Field in 2024. It's the club's highest single-season home attendance since 2016.
2. Mariners Set Hit-By-Pitch Record
The Mariners set a modern-day record with 113 hit-by-pitches after Andrew Heaney hit two batters in the first two innings on Sunday. HBPs by team in 2024:
Mariners, 113; Twins, 99; Mets, 88; Guardians, 86; Reds/Angels, 84; D-Backs, 77.
The Rangers are tied for the sixth-fewest HBPs with 51.
Modern-Day MLB record for HBPs in a season by team:
Mariners, 2024, 113
Mets, 2022, 112
Mariners, 2023, 111
Mets, 2023, 107
Reds, 2021, 105
Dodgers, 2021, 104
Indians, 2008, 103
Rays, 2018, 101
Astros, 1997, 100
Twins, 2024, 99
A's, 2021, 98
Cubs, 2016, 96
Rays, 2023, 95
Giants, 2022, 95
Mets, 2019, 95
3. Up Next
The Rangers are off Monday before starting a six-game road trip to finish the season. They have three at Oakland and three at Anaheim. Right-hander Nathaniel Eovaldi (11-8, 3.96) is scheduled to start Tuesday's opener against Athletics right-hander Mitch Spence (8-9, 4.30) at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. Cody Bradford and Kumar Rocker are set to start Wednesday and Thursday against the A's lefty Brady Basso and right-hander J.T. Ginn.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.