Texas Rangers Walk-Off Home Finale With Largest Comeback Of Season

The Texas Rangers fell behind the Seattle Mariners 5-0 in the sixth but rallied for a 6-5 win on Marcus Semien's ninth-inning single.

Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) and catcher Jonah Heim (28) and second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrate after Semien hits a single and drives in the game winning run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers have not made it all that fun for their fans during a rough 2024 season.

They made up for some of that disappointment, however, with their best comeback rally of the season.

Marcus Semien ripped a pitch down the third-base line to score Leody Taveras from second to give the Rangers a 6-5 walk-off win in their Globe Life Field finale Sunday afternoon.

The Rangers rallied from a five-run deficit to tie it in the seventh inning, and Semien's two-out game-winner scored Taveras, who had reached on a single and stole second. Taveras' solo homer in the seventh tied the game at 7-7.

Andrew Heaney (5-14, 3.89) left the game trailing 2-0 with two on and two out. Both runners scored on Victor Robles' single. Robles later scored after stealing second and coming home on a two-error play when a pick-off attempt at second sailed into center field, and the throw to third sailed into the Mariners' dugout, giving Seattle a 5-0 lead. Marcus Semien made the fielding error on the pick-off attempt, and Josh Smith made the throwing error to third.

The Rangers scored four times in the sixth, including Wyatt Langford's three-run home that pulled Texas to within 5-4. Taveras, Semien, and Josh Smith singled with one out to get the Rangers on the board and set up Langford's three-run homer.

Three thoughts from Sunday's game:

1. Globe Life Field Finale

Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the field and the USA flag during the playing of the American national anthem before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Rangers finished the season 44-37 at Globe Life Field in 2024. It's the team's second-best winning percentage at GLF in a full season, to their 50-31 record and .617 winning percentage in 2023. The Rangers announced an attendance of 39,882 for the finale, the club's eighth sellout of 2024.
The Rangers drew 2,651,553 fans to Globe Life Field in 2024. It's the club's highest single-season home attendance since 2016.

2. Mariners Set Hit-By-Pitch Record

The Seattle Mariners and Randy Arozarena set a modern-day MLB record with 113 hit-by-pitches after being hit twice Sunday.
Aug 26, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) is hit by a pitch during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Mariners set a modern-day record with 113 hit-by-pitches after Andrew Heaney hit two batters in the first two innings on Sunday. HBPs by team in 2024:
Mariners, 113; Twins, 99; Mets, 88; Guardians, 86; Reds/Angels, 84; D-Backs, 77.
The Rangers are tied for the sixth-fewest HBPs with 51.

Modern-Day MLB record for HBPs in a season by team:

Mariners, 2024, 113

Mets, 2022, 112

Mariners, 2023, 111

Mets, 2023, 107

Reds, 2021, 105

Dodgers, 2021, 104

Indians, 2008, 103

Rays, 2018, 101

Astros, 1997, 100

Twins, 2024, 99

A's, 2021, 98

Cubs, 2016, 96

Rays, 2023, 95

Giants, 2022, 95

Mets, 2019, 95

3. Up Next

Texas Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi starts the series opener against the Oakland Athletics at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Sep 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Rangers are off Monday before starting a six-game road trip to finish the season. They have three at Oakland and three at Anaheim. Right-hander Nathaniel Eovaldi (11-8, 3.96) is scheduled to start Tuesday's opener against Athletics right-hander Mitch Spence (8-9, 4.30) at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. Cody Bradford and Kumar Rocker are set to start Wednesday and Thursday against the A's lefty Brady Basso and right-hander J.T. Ginn.

