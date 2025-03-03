Texas Rangers Young Pitcher Reveals Biggest Advice From Legendary MLB Father
The Texas Rangers had a disappointing 2024 season in more ways than one.
Coming off the high of winning their first World Series title in franchise history in 2023, the Rangers struggled to replicate the same level of success this past year and wound up missing the playoffs.
A large part of the reason why things didn't go well was injuries to the pitching staff as a whole, both in the bullpen and in the starting rotation. But an overall lack of consistency in the entire department was a major part of the undoing.
One player who was no exception in a small sample size was one of their most prolific prospects who made his debut down the stretch of the season before things went awry.
In nine total appearances including six starts, right-handed pitcher Jack Leiter struggled immensely to the tune of a 8.83 ERA and 1.710 WHIP over 35.2 innings pitched.
Leiter is notably the son of former New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Florida Marlins starting pitcher Al Leiter, a two-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion.
Growing up with a father who performed at the same position at the highest level for nearly two decades is a tremendous advantage for someone trying to do the same thing.
Over the weekend, Leiter made his second appearance of the spring and struck out four in three innings. He was asked what the biggest piece of advice given to him by his legendary father was, and he gave some fascinating insight.
"His biggest advice is to enjoy the ride," the younger Leiter said via Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. "He played for 19 years, and I'm sure he would trade a lot to travel back in time and play one more. Of course it's serious; it's a job, and you want to get the job done and do it at a high level and do it for a long time. But also understanding that it's nothing if you're not enjoying it."
Through five innings thus far in the spring, Leiter has posted a 3.60 ERA with five strikeouts over five innings and a nice looking 1.000 WHIP.
Whether or not he begins the season in the starting rotation remains to be seen. It may even be unlikely, but after a very successful 2024 season in Triple-A Round Rock before struggling once he climbed to the Majors, Leiter has demonstrated he is well on his way.
Unquestionably, even if it's not straight out of the gate, Leiter is going to be asked to contribute in some shape or fashion sooner rather than later.
By all accounts thus far, he has taken another step and may be ready to establish himself in the big leagues whenever that next opportunity comes.