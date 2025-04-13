Texas Rangers Young Star Getting Closer to Rehab Assignment in Latest Injury Update
The Texas Rangers put Jack Leiter on their Opening Day roster this year.
That wasn't expected to be the case when the offseason began since Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle were set to return from their injuries and the team re-signed ace Nathan Eovaldi. But spring injuries to Jon Gray and Cody Bradford forced the Rangers' hand.
Optimism was high for what Leiter could do in his second stint in The Show.
Leiter put together a strong performance in spring training that created some hope that his form would carry over into the regular season.
What the 24-year-old did, though, was exceed expectations.
The right-hander posted an incredible 0.90 ERA across his two starts, giving up just one earned run in 10 innings pitched where he struck out 10 and walked only one batter.
But after his second outing, he developed a blister on his throwing finger that caused Texas to place him on the 15-day injured list.
The good news is Leiter seems to be nearing his return.
Per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required), "he could make a rehab start on Wednesday or Thursday and be in position to return to the rotation on either April 22 or 23 at Sacramento."
That would be huge for the Rangers.
At the time of writing, Texas' starters rank eighth in ERA, and that largely has carried them to their strong start as the offense is still finding its groove.
Getting Leiter back would only add to the strong rotation they currently have.
Grant also added that Leiter pitched with a band-aid on this past Tuesday before removing the covering for his throwing session on Friday. He had a protective glue covering his finger Sunday, and the team plans to reassess things when the glue comes off.