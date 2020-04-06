Three Rangers Minor League Players Exhibiting Symptoms of COVID-19

Three Texas Rangers minor league players have exhibited symptoms of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The names of the players were not released by the club.

"We've had a few minor league players, three in particular, who have exhibited symptoms – two of which have family connections to somebody that they knew who was positive," Rangers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels told the media via conference call on Monday. "All are doing well, a little bit of time has passed for each one. Everyone reports they are doing better and they've all isolated to this point."

Daniels also confirmed that these players have not been administered tests for COVID-19. With the symptomatic players self-quarantined and on the mend, it appears the club is not requiring testing for these players.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic affect on the world of sports, causing nearly all professional and collegiate sports to cease for the time being. Beyond sports, many Americans have been affected one way or another by COVID-19. Those in the Texas Rangers organization are not immune to its effects.

"We have some in the organization who have been directly affected, like family members getting ill, and in one case passing away," Daniels said. "Fortunately, no one in the organization has been directly affected to that degree."

To date, the Rangers have not had any player or staff member test positive for COVID-19.

