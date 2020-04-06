Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

Three Rangers Minor League Players Exhibiting Symptoms of COVID-19

Chris Halicke

Three Texas Rangers minor league players have exhibited symptoms of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The names of the players were not released by the club.

"We've had a few minor league players, three in particular, who have exhibited symptoms – two of which have family connections to somebody that they knew who was positive," Rangers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels told the media via conference call on Monday. "All are doing well, a little bit of time has passed for each one. Everyone reports they are doing better and they've all isolated to this point."

Daniels also confirmed that these players have not been administered tests for COVID-19. With the symptomatic players self-quarantined and on the mend, it appears the club is not requiring testing for these players. 

The novel coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic affect on the world of sports, causing nearly all professional and collegiate sports to cease for the time being. Beyond sports, many Americans have been affected one way or another by COVID-19. Those in the Texas Rangers organization are not immune to its effects. 

"We have some in the organization who have been directly affected, like family members getting ill, and in one case passing away," Daniels said. "Fortunately, no one in the organization has been directly affected to that degree."

To date, the Rangers have not had any player or staff member test positive for COVID-19. 

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Moment of Truth: Will There Be Baseball in 2020?

President Trump hopes to have fans in stadiums by August or September. Will MLB and the MLBPA agree to play games without fans to salvage the season?

Chris Halicke

by

WEBthe3rd

Top Five Single-Season Offensive Performances in Rangers History

InsideTheRangers.com takes a look at some of the best offensive seasons in the franchise's history.

Chris Halicke

Report: President Trump Hopeful to Have Fans in Stadiums by 'August and September'

In a conference call with all of the pro sports commissioners, President Donald Trump said he hopes to have fans in stadiums and arenas by August and September.

Chris Halicke

by

elvis.pragmatic

President Trump to Hold Conference Call With Pro Sports Commissioners

President Donald Trump will have a conference call with the commissioners of all professional sports leagues on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Chris Halicke

by

Philly-champs

According to a team spokesperson, LHP James Jones tore the patella…

Chris Halicke

Reliving Texas Rangers Memories: Nelson Cruz's Walk-Off Grand Slam in Game Two of the 2011 ALCS

Take a stroll down memory lane to one of the loudest moments in the history of Globe Life Park, when Nelson Cruz hit a walk-off grand slam in the 2011 ALCS.

Joshua Carney

by

Strick

The Top One-Hit Wonder Texas Rangers of All Time

Who had the most memorable one-year tenures with the Texas Rangers?

Joshua Carney

Top Five All Time Texas Rangers WAR Leaders

The Wins Above Replacement (WAR) stat is a popular way of valuing players in modern baseball. According to Baseball Reference, here are the top five Texas Rangers of all time in WAR.

Chris Halicke

Report: Ex-Astros Luhnow, Hinch Will Be Reinstated in 2021 No Matter What

Jeff Luhnow and A.J. Hinch will have fulfilled their yearlong suspension in 2020, whether or not baseball is played this year.

Chris Halicke

'Baseball Without Fans Is Not Baseball'; Rangers' Elvis Andrus Endorses Games With Fans in Attendance

Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus shares his take on the potential of baseball games being played without fans in attendance.

Chris Halicke