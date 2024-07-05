Time for Texas Rangers to Trade Standout Relievers Kirby Yates, Jose Urena?
Are the Texas Rangers ready to give up on a couple of their success stories this season?
Well, the defending World Series champions don’t appear to be there yet, but much can change before the trade deadline July 30. A pair of Rangers relievers are mentioned as potential trade options by MLB.com should the Rangers not get back in the playoff race by the end of the month.
Texas closer Kirby Yates would likely command the biggest haul in a deal, with MLB.com suggesting the Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies as possible landing spots.
Per MLB.com:
"Yates’ one-year, $4.5 million deal is proving to be a tremendous one for the Rangers, as the lefty has a 0.92 ERA and 11 saves through his first 29 appearances. Yates had a 1.13 ERA in eight June outings, striking out 13 batters across eight innings, a 14.6 K/9 rate. The 37-year-old made his postseason debut last October with the Braves, and if the Rangers can’t get back in the race in the coming weeks, Yates -- who ranks in the top 3 percentile in xERA, xBA, whiff percentage, strikeout percentage and barrel percentage -- could find himself dealt to a bullpen-needy contender before the end of the month."
José Ureña has been another pleasant surprise during a disappointing first half. The league’s website named the American League West rival Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals as potential trade partners.
Per MLB.com:
"Having bounced around with five teams since 2020, Ureña is having the best season of his career in his first year with the Rangers. The 32-year-old has a 2.83 ERA in 20 appearances (including six starts), serving as an important swingman on the Texas staff. In five June outings (one start), Ureña allowed one run on seven hits and three walks over 18 innings (0.50 ERA). With a $1.75 million contract, the impending free agent could be a sneaky acquisition for a contender."
The Rangers weren’t listed as possible buyers for any of the other 14 trade candidates, but should the champs right the ship, that could change as well.
