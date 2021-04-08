Rangers History Today: Sierra, Buechele Highlight Young Texas Lineup

Today in Rangers history, one of the most exciting young teams in Rangers history took the field at Arlington Stadium.

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers opened the 1986 season at home against Toronto with one of the youngest, and most exciting rosters, in their history.

Played on April 8, 1986, at Arlington Stadium, the Rangers beat the Blue Jays, 6-3, with Jose Guzman taking the victory on the mound.

The Rangers were already committed to an incredibly young lineup, led off by center fielder Oddibe McDowell and right fielder Pete Incaviglia, the latter of which was making his professional debut after an incredible career at Oklahoma State. Third baseman Steve Buechele was making his first opening-day start at the position. First baseman Pete O’Brien was in his fourth season as a full-time starter.

Outfielder Ruben Sierra became a full-time starter that season at just 20 years old, while catcher Geno Petralli (26) and shortstop Scott Fletcher (27) were continuing to carve out clear roles.

McDowell went 3-for-5 for the Rangers in the win, driving in a run. Designated hitter Larry Parrish went 2-for-4 with three RBI, including his first home run of the season. Catcher Don Slaught also hit his first home run of the season.

But it was the young pitchers that had everyone talking. Along with Guzman, who was just 23, the Rangers inserted Bobby Witt (22), Mitch Williams (21), Kevin Brown (21), Ed Correa (20) and Jeff Russell (24) into either their rotation or their bullpen during the season. Correa was second on the team in wins by season’s end with 12 (Charlie Hough had 17), while Witt had 11, Guzman had nine, and Williams had eight. Russell had five wins, and both he and Williams had futures as a Rangers closer.

The season was the most exciting Rangers season since the late 1970s. The Rangers were in first place for 47 total days under manager Bobby Valentine, built as large as a four-and-a-half game lead on June 13, and didn’t fade in the American League West race until September. The Rangers finished five games behind the California Angels in the AL West.

Also on this date …

April 8, 1975: The Rangers lost their fourth straight home opener, hosting the Minnesota Twins and losing, 11-4. Ferguson Jenkins lost in his season debut for the Rangers. Cesar Tovar and Lenny Randle each drove in two runs each for Texas, both of which also had two hits. Larry Hisle homered for the Twins and drove in three runs. Future Rangers starter Bert Blyleven took the win for the Twins.

April 8, 1978: The Rangers opened the season at home against the defending world champion New York Yankees and won in walk-off fashion, 2-1. Outfielder Richie Zisk won the game for the Rangers, hitting a solo home run off Goose Gossage in the bottom of the ninth. Zisk drove in both runs in the game, as he brought home first baseman Mike Hargrove in the first inning. Jon Matlack took the win for the Rangers, the start of a 15-13 season in his first year with the Rangers.

April 8, 1985: The Rangers opened the season on the road at Baltimore, where they lost, 4-2, in front of more than 50,000 people. The relievers were the pitchers of record — Baltimore’s Dan Aase took the win and Texas’ Dave Rozema took the loss. Designated hitter Cliff Johnson and shortstop Curt Wilkerson each had two hits for the Rangers, with Wilkerson also scoring a run.

April 8, 1989: Jamie Moyer had 13 strikeouts against the Toronto Blue Jays, setting a team record at the time for most strikeouts in a game by a left-handed pitcher.

April 8, 1991: The Rangers opened the season at home against Milwaukee, losing 5-4, in front of 40,560 at Arlington Stadium. Mark Knudson took the win for the Brewers, while Nolan Ryan took the loss for the Rangers. Outfielder Ruben Sierra had a three-hit game for Texas, while designated hitter Kevin Reimer homered and drove in two runs. First baseman Rafael Palmeiro also had two hits.

April 8, 1994: Third baseman Dean Palmer became the first Rangers player to hit a home run in each of the first three games of a season, as he homered against Seattle.

April 8, 2008: The Rangers opened the home portion of their 2008 schedule with a 8-1 loss to Baltimore. Now called Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, designated hitter Milton Bradley had two hits for the Rangers, while second baseman Ian Kinsler drove in the only run. DFW's own Jason Jennings started and took the loss for the Rangers, as he was unable to get out of the fifth inning.

