Top Five Texas Rangers Hitters, Pitchers To Watch During Spring Training
The Texas Rangers are on the short list of teams that can challenge the New York Yankees for American League supremacy. Texas has a mix of proven veterans, young talent and a former Cy Young winner returning from injury.
Let's take a look at five Rangers to keep an eye on during spring training, starting with one of baseball's biggest mysteries heading into the year.
Jacob deGrom, SP
Can deGrom return to form is one of baseball's most important questions. He won back-to-back Cy Young awards in 2018 and '19 for the New York Mets. Since signing with the Rangers in 2023, deGrom has pitched just nine games.
Tommy John surgery put deGrom on the shelf for most of the last two years, but he was effective during his late season return in 2024. This spring we'll get to see if he looks like the dominant pitcher he once was.
Kumar Rocker, SP
Texas selected Rocker with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft. The 25-year-old right hander has a five-pitch arsenal with a four seamer that clocks in the mid to upper 90s and a nasty slider.
He made his Major League debut last September, posting a 3.86 ERA over 11 2/3 innings. The Rangers rotation is set with five veterans, but an impressive spring from Rocker could make Texas rethink things.
Wyatt Langford, LF
The Rangers selected Langford with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft. He had an encouraging first season in 2024, slashing .253/ .325/ .415 with 16 homers and a 3.9 bWAR.
He's currently nursing an oblique injury that should only be a problem over the next few days. Long term, Langford has the pedigree to be the centerpiece of Texas's offense for many years. For this season if the Rangers' offense improves, good chance it's because Langford has a big year.
Joc Pederson, DH
Pederson is an 11-year veteran that will turn 33 in April. He posted a solid 2.9 bWAR with 23 home runs in 132 games last season. This is his first year in Texas and he was brought in to add some power to the middle of the order.
The Rangers see him as a platoon player against right-handed pitching who can also play some outfield and even first base.
Evan Carter, CF
The Rangers selected Carter with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft. The 22 year old already has two Major League seasons under his belt, but only 206 career at bats. He missed most of last season with a back injury.
Carter and Leody Taveras will duke it out for the center field spot over the next month.