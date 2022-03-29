Skip to main content

Two Rangers Games Featured in First Half of Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball' Schedule

MLB and Apple announced the first half of the "Friday Night Baseball" 2022 broadcast schedule, which features two Texas Rangers games.

Major League Baseball and Apple announced Tuesday the first half of the "Friday Night Baseball" schedule, a new weekly doubleheader bringing baseball to over-the-top streaming. Two MLB games will be featured every Friday night to those with a subscription to Apple TV+.

The Texas Rangers have two games that will be featured on "Friday Night Baseball." Both games are against American League West foes, though both will take place on the road. 

The first scheduled game is Texas' first trip to Oakland this season, taking place on April 22. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. CT. The second bout features the Silver Boot Series as the Rangers and Astros face off in the second of a four-game series on May 20 for a 7:10 p.m. contest. It is the first of three times the Rangers travel to Houston this season.

Apple-TV-plus-MLB-Friday-Night-Baseball-hero
Rangers vs Astros 7/25/21
Sep 11, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) celebrates with center fielder Jason Martin (50) after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.

Games on "Friday Night Baseball" will be exclusive to Apple TV+, but free from local broadcast restrictions, meaning no blackouts. Fans can access these games across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with select smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes.

For a limited time, "Friday Night Baseball" will be available to fans without the need for a subscription to Apple TV+. An end date of this trial period has yet to be announced.

According to a press release by MLB, presentation details including additional game schedules through the regular season, broadcast teams, production enhancements, and pre- and postgame coverage will be announced at a later date.

