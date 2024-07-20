What If Texas Rangers Are Buyers? Two Potential Bats Club Could Target As Trade Deadline Nears
The Texas Rangers have been hot and cold with their offense all season. The trade deadline might present them a chance to collect a bat that can help them as they attempt to make a run at the American League West title.
Recently, MLB.com put together a list of 10 trade targets going into the final two weeks before the deadline, which is July 30.
While one shouldn’t rule out the Rangers going after another pitcher, their rotation has been solid and should only get stronger when Tyler Mahle and Jacob deGrom return from injuries. Dane Dunning and Cody Bradford are on rehab assignments and should return to bolster the bullpen.
In addition, the combination of Kirby Yates and David Robertson have handled high-leverage late innings, with Josh Sborz and Jose Leclerc contributing as well.
The list was pitcher-heavy, but a pair of bats stood out that could help the Rangers’ offense.
One is Oakland outfielder and designated hitter Brent Rooker, who could be a prime candidate for contending teams. He entered the second half with 21 home runs and 62 RBI, posting a .942 OPS. Last year he slugged 30 home runs.
Rooker, a right-handed hitter, could give the Rangers more slug, help with outfield depth and assume the primary DH spot, as Mitch Garver did late last season. The cost to acquire Rooker, however, will be high. He is arbitration-eligible in 2025 and cannot be a free agent until 2028. The Athletics, who are moving to Sacramento next season, can afford to make teams pay a premium.
The other is Washington’s Jesse Winker. The left-handed hitting outfielder seems expendable now as the Nationals have committed playing time to their top prospect James Wood. Winker is now a part-time DH but still entered the All-Star break with 11 homers, 43 RBI, 12 steals and an .806 OPS.
Unlike Rooker, he could he acquired on the cheap. He is on an expiring deal that only pays him $2 million this season. So a team like the Rangers wouldn’t pick up much salary and wouldn’t give up much in return. Plus, Winker is having his best hitting season since 2021 when he was an All-Star and finished the season batting .305.