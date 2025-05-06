What Type of Contract Could Texas Rangers Star Wyatt Langford Get?
The Texas Rangers own one of the highest payrolls in baseball, which is somewhat expected considering the club spent a lot of money a few years ago to build a contender.
Free-agent deals for the likes of Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and others not only drove up the ledger, but paid off with a World Series title in 2023.
For the Rangers and their fans, it was money well spent.
Texas ownership has shown a willingness to dole out cash, as evidenced by the seventh-highest current MLB payroll, according to Sportrac.
The Rangers are allocating $217,320,823 to players (active and injured) in 2025, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros.
Several of those high-priced veterans are locked into deals for years to come, including the above-mentioned foursome for at least through 2027.
Semien is on the books through 2028 with Seager locked up for an additional year.
But that hardly signals the end of serious spending if the Rangers want to remain in the title mix.
The club will have several current players in line for monster paydays once they hit free agency, highlighted by a couple of outfielders with varying degrees of experience.
ESPN.com’s Jeff Passan put out a prediction of players in line for mega-contacts. It started at the $100 million tier and went up in $100 million increments to $600-million deals.
Two Rangers made the list, with the Wyatt Langford in line for the bigger contract.
The 23-year-old outfielder could be in line for $300 million once he becomes a free agent.
"Langford barely scratched the surface of his abilities last year and still wound up producing nearly 4 WAR as a rookie. He has been among the few bright spots for the Rangers' offense this year, with speed complementing his huge raw power and a disciplined approach at the plate. Best of all: He'll be barely 28 when he heads to free agency after the 2029 season," wrote Passan.
Langford went into Tuesday slashing .297/.371/.549 with an OPS of .921.
He leads the team with six home runs, is second with 27 hits and has added 13 RBI.
The fourth overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft is a franchise cornerstone, and should he continue on his present trajectory, he'll be in line for a huge payday.