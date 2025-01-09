What's Stopping Texas Rangers From Pursuing New York Mets Slugger Pete Alonso?
The Texas Rangers have made some very large splashes in free agency over the course of the last three offseasons.
From signing Marcus Semien and Corey Seager in the same winter, Jacob DeGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, the list goes on. Those signings helped propel the Rangers to their first ever World Series championship in 2023.
Texas set forth the perfect blueprint of how to pull out of a rebuild and get straight into contention.
Now, the Rangers have shipped Gold Glove and Silver Slugger winner Nathaniel Lowe to the Washington Nationals, leaving them with new singing Jake Burger as the primary option at first base.
That is a clear downgrade at the position, even if they use a platoon.
It begs the question, if Texas has little qualms about adding the best talent to contend, why not pursue former New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso?
The four-time MLB All-Star would be a perfect fit since the Rangers could absolutely use a power hitting first baseman whose presence would instantly make Texas' infield the best in baseball.
But the issue comes down to money.
Right now, there is no local television deal for Texas. That is creating uncertainty when it comes to revenue and ultimately payroll. While there is optimism, the top priority for the Rangers front office was to re-sign Eovaldi and reorganize the bullpen. They did both of those, and until a media rights deal gets finalized, it is hard to see them dealing out the sort of contract Alonso is currently seeking.
However, there is one potential path to adding the slugger to the roster.
Currently, Alonso's suitor list is relatively small and the teams interested, like the Mets, have Alonso as an almost backup type option if they can't sign someone like former Houston Astros legend Alex Bregman.
If Alonso's market continues to fail to develop, that could provide an opportunity for a team like Texas to swoop in at the last minute and offer a deal that could provide him with some value and a home on a contending team.
However, at the end of the day, if the Rangers want to play in the deep end of the free agent pool once more, they will need to get their local television deal squared away and finalized.