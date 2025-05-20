Will Rangers' Recent Hot Streak Hit Brick Wall Against Surging Yankees Pitching?
The Texas Rangers had high hopes to compete for the American League West entering the 2025 season. But when the offense got off to a bad start - one of the worst starts in all of baseball - doubt began to ensue.
Marcus Semien having one of the worst starts of his career, coupled with a change in the coaching staff, put Texas into panic mode. But they've found their footing thanks to what has become arguably the most reliable starting pitching rotation in all of baseball.
The Rangers' starters have the best ERA and WHIP in the MLB according to FanGraphs. Patrick Corbin has had one of the most fascinating revivals of 2025, and Jack Leiter has transformed into one of the truly exciting young pitchers in baseball.
Now, Texas will head north to face the scorching hot New York Yankees, who have had an outstanding month of pitching that will put the Rangers' bats to the test.
Texas will open the series against rookie Will Warren on Tuesday, who after having series issues with walking batters and going for long stretches, has a 2.19 ERA, .178 opponent batting average, and 0.81 WHIP since May 5. He'll face Corbin in a young vs. old showdown.
In the third game of the series, Nathan Eovaldi will go up against Carlos Rodon, who has a 1.72 ERA, .160 opponent batting average, and 0.90 WHIP since April 14.
Devin Williams' comedically bad start to the season has been one of the biggest storylines in baseball this year. The former Milwaukee Brewer even got demoted from his closer role. But since May 6, he has an ERA of 0.00, .071 opponent batting average, and 0.46 WHIP.
The Yankees offense is brown to having down-hill, double digit scoring outputs, the kind of performance the Rangers have only had twice in the month of May. The Texas pitching should be able to keep Aaron Judge and company at bay, but the lineup has to show up and do its part.