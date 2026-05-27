How to Watch Jacob deGrom, Rangers Face Astros: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

On Monday, the Texas Rangers were no-hit. On Tuesday, the Rangers scored eight runs in the first inning. So, what now?

It's been a bewildering couple of days for the Rangers, who have toggled between extremes as they head into the third game of their four-game series with the Houston Astros on Wednesday at Globe Life Field. Texas is hoping for a little equilibrium in a division race that continues to be, well, the worst in baseball.

The Athletics lead the AL West. But they’re also 27-28, back under .500 and on a two-game losing streak. That has allowed Seattle (27-29) to close to within a half-game. The Rangers (25-29), as inconsistent as they’ve been, are only 1.5 games back. The Astros (24-32) are only 3.5 games back. Heck, if one wants to be optimistic, the Angels (21-34) are only six games back.

The division is a mess. An inelegantly competitive mess.

Texas has one more game with Houston on Thursday. Then, the Rangers host the Kansas City Royals for a three-game series on Friday, followed by a three-game series in St. Louis that starts on Monday. Then, on June 4, the Rangers get their first scheduled day off in two weeks.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

Houston Astros pitcher Mike Burrows. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Time: 7:05 p.m. CT, Wednesday

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Astros: Space City Home Network.

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Angels: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Jacob deGrom (3-4, 3.86) vs. Astros: RHP Mike Burrows (2-6, 5.75)

deGrom is at a point where it's not entirely certain which pitcher you'll get. For instance, he claimed his last win against the Chicago Cubs on May 10 and allowed three hits and no runs as he struck out 10 and walked none in seven innings. Then, in his last two starts, he's combined to give up 11 hits and 10 earned runs in nine innings.

His last start against the Angels lasted just three innings, as he gave up six hits, six earned runs and two home runs. He has a fastball location problem. When he hits his spots, he's nearly unhittable. When he doesn’t, you get his last two starts.

Burrows was an offseason acquisition for the Astros. He didn’t face the Rangers the last time around and he’s lost hist last two starts. He’s allowed a combined 14 hits and 11 earned runs in 11.2 innings But, like deGrom, three starts ago against Minnesota he was excellent, allowing three hits and no runs in seven innings as he claimed a win.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); INF Josh Smith (right glute strain), SS Corey Seager (lower back inflammation).

15-Day Injured List: LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation), RHP Cole Winn (right arm fatigue).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery), RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain).