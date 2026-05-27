Offense Finally Contagious for Rangers in Explosive First Inning vs. Astros

The Texas Rangers had 24 hours to live with being no hit by the Houston Astros on Monday night. And like Monday's no hitter, Tuesday's first inning set the tone for the entire contest.

Only this time the momentum tipped in a completely different direction. The Rangers scored eight runs in the first inning off Houston Astros starter Jason Alexander on Tuesday. It was more runs than the Rangers have scored in a single inning in 2026 and more runs than they've scored in nearly all their games this season as they went on to win 10-7 and even the series.

The takeaway? Baseball is a funny game.

“It doesn’t make any sense sometimes,” Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said to Rangers Sports Network and other outlets after the game. “You're trying to think about different ways to win games — last night, late at night, again this morning and then we come out and we walk and slug. So it's just kind of crazy.”

Rangers Explosive First Inning

The first inning started with Joc Pederson striking out and Alejandro Osuna drawing a walk. On Monday, outfielder Brandon Nimmo followed back-to-back walks by grounding into a double play and ending what was the Rangers’ best threat to score in that no-hitter.

On Tuesday he singled to right field to load the bases.

“I think Nimmo getting that first hit — I don't want to say it was a sigh of relief but it just kind of got things going,” Schumaker said.

Josh Jung followed with a walk. But the hit that broke the dam was Jake Burger’s single to center field. Osuna and Nimmo scored and it was 2-0 Rangers.

“Burger with the bases loaded, that [base] knock was awesome and I think that's when [it] just kind of got contagious,” Schumaker said.

From there it was an assembly line. Evan Carter RBI single. Ezequiel Duran RBI double. Justin Foscue flew out to shallow left field for the second out. That didn’t slow it down. Kyle Higashioka was hit by a pitch to load the bases again, this time for Pederson.

Pederson didn’t strike out. He slammed a three-run home run to make it 8-0. The grand slam was the biggest hit of his season, one that has been marked by a solid on-base percentage but not the slug he’s known for.

“It was really good to see everyone get a hit or square up a ball,” Schumaker said. “Yeah, it was a good night for our offense.”