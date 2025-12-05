Can Rangers Lean on Josh Smith to Fill Second Base Void?

Marcus Semien's departure leaves the Texas Rangers searching for answers at second base. The organization appears ready to promote from within rather than shop the free agent or trade markets. Josh Smith has emerged as the leading internal candidate to fill the void.

Josh Smith Emerges as Rangers' Top Second Base Option

Dallas Morning News beat writer Evan Grant reported on MLB Network that Smith has earned the first opportunity to claim the everyday second base role.

How will the Rangers fill the hole at second base?@Evan_P_Grant reports on potential options. https://t.co/x7W0HOKhH0 pic.twitter.com/XUYFaNlkwZ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 5, 2025

"I think that Josh Smith has earned the opportunity to get the first shot at second base," Grant said. "And I think the Rangers have every intent of Josh going to camp. There will be competition. But today, again, Chris Young said that both he and Ross Fenstermaker, the GM, agreed that second base is probably internal options."

Smith's 2024 Silver Slugger campaign put him in this position. He slashed .258/.337/.394 with 13 homers and 62 RBI across 149 games while bouncing between positions. His .337 on-base percentage ranked 18th in the American League, showing the plate discipline that made him valuable as a prospect.

Grant identified a significant concern about Smith's candidacy, though. Over the past two seasons, his production fell off sharply in the second half despite posting over 500 plate appearances in 2025. The question: can a smaller-framed player who's bounced around the diamond handle the grind of playing one position every day?

The depth chart offers flexibility beyond Smith. Ezequiel Duran provides a right-handed bat for platoons. Michael Hellman impressed in his utility role last season. Cody Freeman brought energy after his September call-up. Texas believes this group can piece together production at second even if no single player claims the job outright.

Durability Questions Loom Over Smith's Expanded Role

Playing second base every day differs from Smith's established utility role. Through 2025, he appeared at shortstop 60 times, third base 32 times, first base 27 times, plus scattered outfield work. Manager Bruce Bochy has praised his ability to play anywhere, but the cumulative wear of everyday duty at one spot creates a different challenge.

Grant pointed to Smith's frame as the root of the durability concern. Checking in around 5-foot-9 and 172 pounds, Smith doesn't have the build most associate with everyday players. Grant noted that Smith has been around a 450-500 plate appearance player the past two years, and both seasons showed a sharp downturn in the second half. The physical toll appears real for a smaller guy trying to handle everyday duties.

Smith spent the offseason addressing those concerns through his conditioning program. His preparation earned him the Rangers Richard Durrett Hardest Working Man Award in 2024. Teammates and staff point to his work ethic as a defining trait, and he's apparently focused on proving he can handle a heavier load.

The Rangers still benefit from his versatility even if he wins the job. Moving him around the diamond based on matchups or rest needs keeps his bat in the lineup without overexposing him defensively. Young has described Smith's ideal usage as a super-utility player who appears four to six days per week, which suggests some caution about making him a true everyday fixture.

Texas is betting on development over acquisition. Smith hit just .197 as a rookie in 2022 before winning a Silver Slugger two years later. That trajectory gives the organization confidence he can handle another step forward. Spring training opens in February with Smith holding pole position, though competition will exist. Whether his body cooperates with the plan determines if the internal approach works or forces adjustments by summer.

More Rangers News