Former Rangers Star Adolis Garcia Working out in Tampa During Free Agency

When the Texas Rangers non-tendered four arbitration-eligible players last month, the most prominent was outfielder Adolis García.

For Rangers fans, it was a heartbreaking decision. García was the American League Championship Series MVP and helped deliver Texas’ first world championship after they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series.

But, two years later, García’s chase rate and inability to build on his impressive 2022 and 2023 seasons was too much for the Rangers to keep him, even at a projected $12 million in his final year of salary arbitration. Texas did reportedly try to trade him at the non-tender deadline, but there were no takers. They were likely hoping to get him at a cheaper price in free agency.

It looks like García is building some momentum on the free agent market as he works out in Florida to get ready for 2026.

Adolis Garcia Works Out in Florida

Adolis García is training in Tampa with his 2023 hitting coach and also working on his body conditioning this offseason.



There is genuine interest from several teams in the Cuban free-agent outfielder and 2023 ALCS MVP. pic.twitter.com/oPJ3J0mUQe — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) December 10, 2025

Per Francys Romero, a baseball writer who covers Latin American players, posted video of García working out in Tampa. The key part of the post on X (formerly Twitter) was that García was working out with the same hitting coach he worked with in 2023. Romero reported that the outfielder is also working on conditioning and generating interest from several teams.

If García can recover his form from 2023, he could end up being a bargain for any contender next season. In 2023 he posted a .245/.328/.508 slash with a career-high 39 home runs and 107 RBI. His postseason was epic, especially in the ALCS against the Houston Astros. In the playoff run he slashed .323/.382/.726 with eight home runs and 22 RBI. Five of those home runs came in the ALCS. His World Series was cut short by an injury in Game 3.

In truth, his 2023 built on a rock-solid 2022 in which he slashed .250/.300/.456 with 27 home runs and 101 RBI. Before that, he made the 2021 All-Star Game with 31 home runs and 90 RBI. But his numbers declined after the 2023 crescendo as his chase rate increased.

In 2024 his slash dropped to .224/.284/.400 with 25 home runs and 85 RBI. The slash held steady in 2025 — .227/.271/.394 — but the power dropped again to 19 home runs and 75 RBI. He was benched for an entire series in early June to give him time to reset his swing. There was a bounce-back, but it was momentary. With García entering the final year of team control and looking at being 34 when he hit free agency, the Rangers opted to cut ties now as opposed to hoping for a bounce back.

Now, it’s up to another team to determine if García is worth a one-year deal.

