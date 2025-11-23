Former Rangers Star Outfielder Joey Gallo Continues Comeback as Pitcher

The pitching comeback of former Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo is still on. And now there’s video.

The former slugger did not play in the Majors in 2025 and indicated earlier this year that he was going to try his hand at becoming a pitcher, an unlikely career change at age 32. The 6-foor-5 Gallo has spent the last several months preparing for a potential comeback on the hill and he recently shared video of him throwing off a mound.

Was he teasing that he’s ready to begin his pitching career? That will be up to all 30 MLB teams to decide.

Joey Gallo, Pitcher?

After the Rangers dealt him in 2021, the slugger has had an itinerant career in which is bat has struggled. He spent the rest of the 2021 season with the New York Yankees, along with part of 2022. Before they dealt him to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He signed one-year deals with Minnesota in 2023 and Washington in 2024, as both franchise were seeking cheap power.

His season in Washington was truncated by injuries. In 76 games he slashed .161/.277/.336 with 10 home runs and 27 RBI. It was his fifth straight season with a batting average under .200. He went unsigned last season.

The Athletic (subscription required) did make one point about Gallo’s velocity from his playing days. Gallo was considered one of the hardest-throwing players in baseball in his prime as his velocity averaged 93.9 mph and topped out at 97.6 mph. At the velocity, he has raw tools that a team could mold into something. But he’ll need to prove he can control his pitches first.

Gallo was the Rangers’ first-round pick in 2012 out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, which has produced a significant amount of MLB talent in recent years. He made his Major League debut in 2015 and played his first seven seasons with the Rangers.

With Texas he finished with a 14.0 bWAR and slashed .211./.336/.497 with 145 home runs and 317 RBI. Even with his poor slash, Texas hung onto him until they traded him in 2021 to the New York Yankees as Gallo was preparing for free agency. The return for the slugger was a good one for Texas and included current infielders Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran.

From 2019 to 2021, Gallo appeared in two All-Star Games and won two Gold Glove Awards between time spent with the Rangers and Yankees.

