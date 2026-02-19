How Rangers Are Managing Spring Training Ramp-ups For Key Stars

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals in their spring training opener on Friday. Some stars will be missing.

Don’t panic — there’s nothing wrong with them.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker reiterated that outfielder Wyatt Langford probably won’t play until the fourth game of the spring, something he revealed earlier this week. The additional update is that outfielder Brandon Nimmo is unlikely to play in a spring training game until March.

“Brandon always starts later,” Schumaker said. “In his last few years, he’s figured out a way to ramp up and feel really good at the start of the season. So, he’s probably going to be starting in [early] March.”

Ramping Up for the Regular Season

Texas Rangers outfielder Brandon Nimmo. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

In a 10-year career with the Mets Nimmo slashed .262/.364/.438 with 135 home runs and 462 RBI. He’s expected to be the starting right fielder, and expectations will be attached to him because he was the return in the trade for second baseman Marcus Semien.

Nimmo is in a good spot in terms of health and his ramp-up has led to solid numbers. Langford is only in his third spring training, but he talked with Schumaker and the organization about managing his ramp-up as he prepares to start in left field for the third straight opening day.

“He just wants a little bit more time to be here and work on stuff and then enter games a little bit later,” Schumaker said. “Spring training is so long, and I think a lot of guys are just trying to figure out how to get to the season in a really good spot.”

Nathan Eovaldi will start Friday’s spring training opener. Schumaker would not reveal the pitching plan beyond Eovaldi.

There are a few pitchers on a slower ramp-up. Emiliano Teodo came into camp dealing with a back issue and was shut down for a bit. Marc Church hopes to be throwing live batting practice in March. Josh Sborz — who recorded the final out in the 2023 World Series — feels good but is taking a cautious approach to his build-up after missing last season recovering from shoulder surgery.

For pitchers that are healthy, reliever Chris Martin will probably get a slower ramp-up in spring training games, as will Jacob deGrom, per Schumaker. deGrom threw a side on Wednesday.

After facing the Royals, the Rangers head to Mesa, Ariz., to face the Chicago Cubs in their first road game of the exhibition season.

