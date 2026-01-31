MacKenzie Gore ‘Really Excited’ to Join Rangers Rotation with Jacob deGrom

New Texas Rangers starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore finally put on his jersey on Friday in front of media and team officials during a press conference.

It was the first time he spoke publicly since he was traded from the Washington Nationals to the Rangers. The franchise sees the deal as solidifying its rotation for the next two years, given that Gore has two more years of team control before he can become a free agent.

He sees an opportunity to win and to learn from two of the best pitchers in baseball, Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi.

MacKenzie Gore on Joining Rangers Rotation

Gore admitted to some excitement when he learned where he was going and who. He would be pitching with in Texas.

“[I was] Really excited,” Gore said on Friday. “Yeah, when I heard I was coming here, that's the first thought of — first winning and then being able to be a part of this rotation and just learn from these guys and continuing to grow as a player. I’m really excited.”

Gore had a curious season in 2025. He went 5-15 with a 4.17 ERA in 30 starts. But he went to the All-Star Game for the first time based on his ability to strike out hitters. He fanned 185. Had he not gone on the injured list on Sept. 11 with a right ankle injury, he might have crossed 200 strikeouts. He was among the Top 25 in baseball in strikeouts.

Gore made his MLB debut in 2022, so it’s possible he crossed paths with deGrom while he was still with the New York Mets. Eovaldi was with the Boston Red Sox at the time. Both are coming off above-average years and, even as they’re on the wrong side of 30, have something to offer to both the Rangers and to Gore — experience.

He also spent three seasons alongside a Rangers starter from last season, Patrick Corbin. He joined the Rangers late in spring training and emerged as a solid fifth starter. He remains unsigned, but Gore credited Corbin with helping him develop when they were teammates in D.C.

“I could go on and on about Pat and his family,” Gore said. “They just kind of he taught me how to be a big leaguer. I don't think you can find a better teammate than him and to be able to be around him for multiple years … now he’s almost family.”

Gore now slides into either the No. 3 or No. 4 spot, depending on how the franchise wants to use Jack Leiter, last year’s No. 3 starter. The No. 5 spot is in flux. But, right now, the Rangers shape up to have one of the best starting quartets in the game as spring training begins on Feb. 10 in Surprise.

