Rangers Reportedly Acquire Nationals Ace MacKenzie Gore in Trade Haul

The Texas Rangers were one of the first franchises to make a massive trade move during this offseason, kicking things off with the shocking Marcus Semien-Brandon Nimmo trade with the New York Mets in late November.

The Rangers were in need of providing depth to their pitching staff, and they are working toward making that happen. Speculation continued to circulate in Texas about various free agents, as the offseason trade market tends to do.

However, today, a shocking move sent a notable pitcher to Texas in exchange for five young prospects. The large haul, of course, sends a large package back to the franchise on the other side of the deal, but the Rangers are now starting to stack up as an imposing ballclub this year.

Texas Acquires Southpaw Ace

According to baseball columnist Jon Heyman, 26-year-old MacKenzie Gore of the Washington Nationals has been traded to the Rangers as of today. It is reportedly a five-for-one deal, perJeff Passan of ESPN.

The package reportedly includes third baseman Gavin Fien, first baseman Abimelec Ortiz, shortstop Devin Fitz-Gerald, right-hander Alejandro Rosario and outfielder Yeremy Cabrera, as noted on X by MLB insider Robert Murray.

Gore is widely known for being the Nationals' key left-hander, but his performance in 2025 was rather inconsistent. By the end of the season, he had recorded a 4.17 ERA and 1.353 WHIP, with 185 strikeouts across 159.2 innings pitched in 30 starts.

Gore was picked third overall in the first round of the 2017 MLB draft, pulled by the San Diego Padres. His professional baseball debut came on April 12, 2022 with the Padres, but he only played with the franchise for one season.

Once August 2022 rolled around, San Diego traded him to Washington alongside Jarlin Susana, CJ Abrams, Robert Hassell III, Luke Voit and James Wood, all in exchange for legendary outfielder Juan Soto.

In total, Gore has a career 4.19 ERA and a 1.401 WHIP. Gaining back some consistency on the mound would place Texas in a striking position heading into their 2026 campaign.

If the Rangers' rotation can remain healthy throughout the entirety of the season, this could end up being an incredibly successful race to the postseason for Texas. At this rate, hopes are held high for the Rangers as they continue to bolster their roster in preparation for a long season ahead.

Is this the year for Texas to win it all?

