Rangers Cancel Fan Fest as DFW Prepares for Winter Storm This Weekend

The Texas Rangers announced on Tuesday that they have canceled Saturday’s Fan Fest and Winter Warm-up appearances on Friday and Sunday due to the Dallas-Fort Worth area preparing for winter weather this weekend.

In a release, the Rangers said that the cancellations were in “… the interest of safety for players, fans, and employees.” All fans who purchased tickets for Fan Fest will be automatically refunded in full back to the method of payment they used to purchase tickets.

Friday’s Winter Warm-up events were set for Fort Worth and Lewisville. Texas planned to have Jake Burger and Nathan Eovaldi meet fans at a Fort Worth Kroger, while Kumar Rocker, Michael Helman and Jack Leiter were expected to meet fans at a Lewisville Kroger. On Sunday, Brandon Nimmo was set to meet fans at a Fort Worth Kroger.

"It's disappointing to miss these opportunities for our fans and players to connect this offseason," said Rangers chief business officer Jim Cochrane said in the release. "After consulting with local weather experts, it was clear that this was the right decision. We will continue to seek opportunities to deliver for our fans and we look forward to the start of the 2026 season."

Remaining Rangers Appearances This Week

The Rangers announced that remaining appearances on Wednesday and Thursday would go on as scheduled.

On Wednesday, Josh Jung and Jake Burger are expected to appear at an Argyle Kroger’s, while Carter, Robert Garcia and Jacob Latz are expected to appear at a Prosper Kroger’s. Those appearances are from 4-5 p.m. and exact locations will be announced on Wednesday morning.

The remaining two events are ticketed events. On Wednesday, there will be a Frisco Roughriders Happy Hour at the Embassy Suites on John Q. Hammonds Drive. The event is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. On Thursday, a Round Rock Express Happy Hour will be held at Round Rock’s Dell Diamond from 5-7 p.m.

These will be the last organized opportunities to meet Rangers players before spring training begins in February in Surprise, Ariz.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch on Tuesday that goes into effect at noon on Friday until 6 a.m. Sunday, per nbcdfw.com. The NWS is forecasting that a wintry mix could begin falling as early as 1 p.m. Friday in the DFW area and that below-freezing temperatures could last until 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

While Globe Life Field is a retractable roof stadium, the bigger concern is fans getting to and from the events without risking accident or injury.

