Rangers Outfielder Alejandro Osuna to Join Mexico for World Baseball Classic

The Texas Rangers aren’t getting away unscathed when it comes to the World Baseball Classic.

The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) reported on Tuesday that outfielder Alejandro Osuna has committed to play for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic next month.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Rangers have not announced Osuna’s participation and Team Mexico has not made a formal announcement. The final rosters for all teams playing in the WBC will be released later this week.

Unlike other Major League players that have committed to play in the WBC, his absence from spring training could have an impact on whether he makes the opening day roster. Exhibition games for the WBC begin in early March, which means Osuna would likely report to WBC camp in late February.

Alejandro Osuna’s MLB Career

Texas Rangers right fielder Alejandro Osuna. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Osuna had a terrific spring training in 2025 and pushed for a spot on the opening day roster. But, he was sent back to Triple-A for more at-bats — and to wait for a spot, which opened due to injury. He didn’t hit as well in the Majors, but that’s to be expected from a rookie. The Rangers like his make-up and see him as a potential piece of the future.

In 63 MLB games he slashed .212/.313/.278 with a .591 OPS, two home runs, 15 RBI, four doubles, 12 runs and five stolen bases.

Texas is hoping for a starting outfield alignment of Wyatt Langford in left field, Evan Carter in center field and new acquisition Brandon Nimmo in right field. Nimmo joins the Rangers after he was acquired in the Marcus Semien trade.

Texas also has Osuna, Michael Helman and Sam Haggerty on the Major League roster. While Helman has been mentioned as a potential candidate at second base, the Rangers would appear to have the coverage to start Osuna at Triple-A Round Rock this year.

Texas will have two prospects in Surprise as non-roster invites — Trevor Hauver and Aaron Zavala. Hauver is the last piece the Rangers acquired in the Joey Gallo trade at the 2021 deadline.

Osuna and Mexico will play in Pool B with the United States, Great Britain, Italy and Brazil, with action to start on March 6 in Houston. Former Rangers shortstop Benji Gil is the manager for Mexico.

Earlier this week, the Morning News reported that Team USA was interested in adding pitcher Jack Leiter to his roster, but that he and the Rangers ultimately declined the potential invitation.

Recommended Articles