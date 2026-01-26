Rangers Set Open-Minded Approach in Free Agency as Spring Training Nears

The Texas Rangers knew they had less money to spend this offseason. But they’ve managed to make improvements to the roster.

The latest one was a loud one, trading five Top 30 prospects to the Washington Nationals for pitcher MacKenzie Gore. The left-hander slots in immediately as the No. 3 or 4 starter depending on how the organization looks at Jack Leiter. With Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi in the top two spots, the rotation looks nearly set heading to spring training in Surprise, Ariz.

So, what’s left to do? The Rangers are keeping an open-minded approach to the final weeks leading up to the spring, but the tenor of general manager Ross Fenstermaker’s comments earlier this week leads one to believe the big moves are done.

Rangers Have Open-Minded Approach on Remaining Roster

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo waits to bat during a game. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Fenstermaker indicated that Texas will keep looking for pitching additions, whether it be in the rotation or in the bullpen. Last year Texas found its fifth starter in mid-March with the signing of Patrick Corbin.

“Right now, we feel this team is in a really good position right now to compete, and if there are opportunities to continue to upgrade this roster, we will,” Fenstermaker said.

Texas president of baseball operations Chris Young indicated earlier this season that the Rangers were still interested in adding a right-handed bat to balance the lineup. The projected everyday lineup could include five left-handed hitters — second baseman Josh Smith, designated hitter Joc Pederson, shortstop Corey Seager, center fielder Evan Carter and new right fielder Brandon Nimmo.

The Rangers were recently connected to utilityman Miguel Andujar, who remains a free agent. New York Post insider Jon Heyman posted to X (formerly Twitter) that Texas was one of several teams showing interest in the 30-year-old, who slashed .318/.352/.470 with 10 home runs and 44 RBI. His on-base percentage falls in line with the organization’s emphasis on boosting its ability to get hitters on base this season.

While he’s listed as a third baseman and left fielder, he has also played a smattering of games at first base and in right field.

Texas did its heavy lifting with its lineup in November when it traded second baseman Marcus Semien to the New York Mets for Nimmo, who waived his no-trade clause to join the franchise. Like Andujar, he carries a high on-base percentage and is known as a well-rounded hitter. The Rangers also signed Danny Jansen to serve in a catching tandem with Kyle Higashioka. The pair represent the biggest lineup upgrades for Texas going into spring training.

