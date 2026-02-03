Rangers' Talented Pitcher Passes on Joining Team USA in World Baseball Classic

Baseball is nearly upon us as spring training rapidly approaches, while pitchers and catchers will be reporting soon. Fans will be treated to high-level baseball before the season begins. On March 4, the highly anticipated World Baseball Classic will ensue, as the best players in the world will square off.

Currently, there isn't a single player on the Texas Rangers roster who is competing in the WBC. It may be a good thing with new manager Skip Schumaker and almost an entirely new coaching staff coming in.

However, there was one player who was asked to pitch for Team USA.

Jack Leiter Will Not Participate in the WBC

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter throws a pitch. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News (subscription required), Team USA reached out about adding Jack Leiter to its WBC roster, but ultimately, he will not participate.

One of the biggest controversies surrounding the WBC has been insurance coverage. A number of players will not participate because of this issue. Team Puerto Rico has been hit hard, reportedly losing 8-10 players, and dropping out of the tournament is a possibility.

It's unclear if Leiter is not participating because of insurance coverage or if the Rangers expressed their concerns. Team USA would've used Leiter out of the bullpen, with his only appearance likely coming in the first round against Brazil.

It's a tremendous honor for the 25-year-old to be invited to join Team USA's loaded roster. Players like Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes, and Mason Miller highlight a talented pitching staff under manager Mark DeRosa.

However, it could be a good thing for Leiter to stay in camp with the Rangers. As Grant mentions, "In addition, this will be the first time Leiter will go to camp with the opportunity to simply prepare for his job, rather than trying to win a roster spot."

It also allows him to familiarize himself with the coaching staff and work with new pitching coach Jordan Tiegs. The pitching staff got a significant boost when Texas traded for MacKenzie Gore a couple of weeks ago. Leiter will be Schumaker's fourth starter in the rotation.

In his second season in the big leagues, Leiter took a big step in his game. He posted a 3.86 ERA and really turned up a notch in the second half of the season. In his final start of the year against the Cleveland Guardians, he allowed one run across seven innings with 10 strikeouts.

This is another important year for Leiter, as he continues his development alongside college teammate Kumar Rocker. The Rangers have a chance to be competitive in the A.L. West this year, but they'll need Leiter to continue to improve.

