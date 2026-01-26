Rangers Could Be Surprising Destination for Future Hall of Famer

Over the past year, the Texas Rangers have been persistent in bolstering the starting rotation. They added Patrick Corbin before the start of last season, and he turned in his best campaign in some time. At the trade deadline, the Rangers acquired Merrill Kelly from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for multiple prospects.

After Kelly returned to the Diamondbacks this offseason, and Corbin is still a free agent, president of baseball operations Chris Young had to make another big move. Ths time, he traded for All-Star MacKenzie Gore from the Washington Nationals.

As currently constructed, Texas has a versatile rotation, one that can stack up with any team in baseball. However, the Rangers were recently listed as a surprising fit for a veteran pitcher.

Justin Verlander Listed As a Fit for the Rangers

San Francisco Giants pitcher Justin Verlander throws a pitch. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Several capable starting pitchers remain on the market, including future hall of famer Justin Verlander. Zachary D. Rymer of bleacherreport.com tabbed Texas as a surprising landing spot for Verlander.

Verlander will be turning 43 years old next month. Despite that, he made 29 starts last season and posted a 3.85 ERA in 152 innings. Verlander had an incredibly rough start to his tenure with the San Francisco Giants. After struggling in the summer months, he finally found his groove in late August.

He went five consecutive starts without allowing more than two runs. His end to the regular season may make his free agency market more compelling as spring training approaches. Verlander is no longer the pitcher who can rack up strikeouts by blowing 102 mph fastballs by hitters. But, he can still throw strikes at a high clip and induce weak contact.

Should the Rangers Sign Verlander?

Verlander pitches. | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

Rymer makes a compelling argument for Texas to sign Verlander. He says, "The club's rotation led the league in ERA last year, and is set to consist of an intimidating front three of Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and MacKenzie Gore. There is some uncertainty in terms of durability with that trio, though, and the backend of the rotation has questions of its own."

Bringing in someone of Verlander's stature is never a bad thing. He would certainly bring depth and double down on the team's identity. However, the price would have to be cheap for this move to be worthwhile.

Cody Bradford is expected to return in May, and with the trio of Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker, and Jacob Latz, the Rangers have enough guys to fill out the rotation. Not to mention, a reunion with Corbin could still be in the works.

Texas would be better off allocating its needs towards a bat or another bullpen piece, as the front office looks to put the final touches on the roster ahead of spring training.

