Rangers Boss Chris Young Talks About Big Plans for Mackenzie Gore

The Texas Rangers have made some impressive trades this offseason. First, acquiring veteran outfielder Brandon Nimmo from the New York Mets for Marcus Semien, and most recently sending a prospect haul to the Washington Nationals for the services of left-hander Mackenzie Gore.

Gore joins a rotation led by Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, both of whom can and will serve as mentors to the newly acquired southpaw. And while the Rangers had to give up a handful of prospects for the future, the immediate upside of adding Gore seems more worth it than banking on those prospects to pan out.

Rangers' Chris Young's Plans for Gore

Texas Rangers President of Baseball Operations Chris Young smiles during the World Series championship parade | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young decided this move was what was best for the organization with the current pieces they have. After missing the playoffs since 2023, the year they won the World Series, Texas is banking on Gore to help end that playoff drought.

Speaking to MLB Network on SiriusXM, Young revealed his thoughts on Gore and what he can do to help the Rangers behind deGrom and Eovaldi.

"First of all, Mackenzie is a young pitcher. He got to the big leagues early, but he's still 26 going on 27 years old, so we feel like he's just reaching his prime," Young said.

"We also feel like putting him in a rotation with Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, two guys who are tremendous leaders, tremendous teammates, veterans, who he can really be around and learn is going to help him as well and maybe take a little bit of the pressure off."

What Gore Can Improve On in Texas

Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) throws a pitch. | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Gore was seen as the ace of the staff with the Nationals in their attempt to rebuild the franchise. While he did have an All-Star season in 2025, going to Texas behind other players who have succeeded should help his development even more.

He still has ace stuff, and he could return to that role. Gore still needs this season to work on pitch control and command. The past two seasons, he led the National League in wild pitches, something that Young has noticed from him as well.

"There are things in his arsenal that we look forward to having conversations with him about, and how he attacks the strike zone and what he's looking to do," Young said. "We have ideas, but until we talk to the player, we are reluctant to say we're going to change anything."

