Rangers Have Three Intriguing Relief Options on Non-Roster Invitations

The Texas Rangers had one of the best bullpens in baseball in 2025. Little of it was homegrown.

Many of last year’s top relievers were either Major League free agents signed to low-cost, one-year deals or relievers who signed on minor league deals with a spring training invitation. One of the latter to make the team that way was Luke Jackson, who emerged as the closer for the first month of the season.

Texas has plenty of options on the Major League roster, including holdovers like Robert Garcia, Cole Winn and Luis Curvelo. The Rangers also managed to bring back Chris Martin and signed former Reds closer Alexis Díaz to a one-year deal. It's likely the Rangers will have a few candidates from their list of non-roster invitations to spring training. Here are three pitchers that could make the team as relievers on opening day.

Ryan Brasier

Chicago Cubs pitcher Ryan Brasier. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Brasier’s deal hasn’t hit the transaction wire just yet, but it’s been widely reported and it’s believed to be a one-year deal with an invitation to spring training. In some ways, Brasier fits like Martin did a year ago — a long-time reliever with Texas ties who is coming home. He was born in Wichita Falls and was drafted out of Weatherford College by the Angels in 2007.

Once he got a foothold in the Majors, he was a part of two World Series teams — with the Red Sox in 2018 and the Dodgers in 2024. He has a lifetime record of 10-9 with a 3.90 ERA in 325 games, with 10 saves. He’s coming off 28 games with the Cubs last season, with a. 4.50 ERA. He didn’t pitch enough innings to qualify, but his Baseball Savant page shows he consistently induced chase and avoided walks, two qualities the Rangers want.

Mason Thompson

Washington Nationals pitcher Mason Thompson. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Thompson is another Texas native, this time from Round Rock, where the Rangers host their Triple-A affiliate. He’s a gamble in that he’s 27 years old and has already had Tommy John surgery twice, with the first time being in high school. It’s the same trajectory as Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi. That worked out.

Because of his recovery he only pitched in 14 games last season with an 11.81 ERA. Texas is hoping it gets the 2022 version of Thompson. He went 1-1 with a 2.92 ERA. But his Baseball Savant metrics were a sea of red, with high fastball velo and a high ground ball rate. Those traits would play well at Globe Life Field.

Josh Hejka

BENEATH THE NUMBERS: PRO DAY EDITION



A 🧵 on the biometrics of my 26-pitch outing at @DrivelineBB Pro Day: pic.twitter.com/gLBeEMDymI — Josh Hejka (@hedgertronic) January 28, 2026

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Hejka’s agreement on a minor league deal earlier this week. It hasn’t hit the transaction wire yet. The Dearborn, Mich., native has never pitched in the Majors. But he could be this year’s Hoby Milner, thanks to a funky arm angle.

The submarine-style pitcher has pitched in Triple-A and has a lifetime minor league record 11-8 with a 4.06 ERA. He also has 13 career saves. Milner emerged as one of the Rangers’ top set-up men last season. With his lower delivery he can throw off hitters that are used to overhand and three-quarter slot deliveries.

