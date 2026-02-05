Rangers Sign Texas Native Mason Thompson to Minor League Deal

Mason Thompson was born and raised in the shadow of Dell Diamond, the home of the Texas Rangers Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express. Now, he's coming home.

Thompson signed a minor league contract with the Rangers on Monday, per his MLB.com page. The Rangers assigned him to Round Rock on Tuesday, indicating that Thompson likely won't be joining the Rangers Major League spring training next week. He has not been added to their non- roster invitees page on the team’s home page.

The signing doesn’t preclude the Rangers from adding him to their spring training roster later this month when pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 10, or after that.

The 27-year-old had his second Tommy John surgery in February of 2026 and is two years removed from the surgery. He pitched in 14 games for the Washington Nationals last season.

Adding Thompson gives the Rangers another bullpen option to sort through in the spring as they try to cobble together another unit that they hope will end up among the best in baseball for a second straight season.

About Mason Thompson

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Mason Thompson (71) gives the ball to manager Dave Martinez. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Thompson had already had one Tommy John surgery when the San Diego Padres selected him in the third round of the 2016 MLB draft out of Round Rock High School. Thompson was committed to the University of Texas, but the Padres made him more than $1 million in signing bonus money and he opted to begin his professional career.

The right-hander made his Major League debut with the Padres in 2021 and pitched in four games before he was traded to the Nationals at that year’s trade deadline. In his first professional season he finished 1-3 with a 4.01 ERA and 31 total appearances.

He spent part of the 2022 season and the 2023 season with the Nationals, as he made more than 70 appearances in relief. His best season was his 2022 campaign, as he went 1-1 with a 2.92 ERA in 24 appearances. He followed that in 2023 with a 4-4 record and a 5.50 ERA in 51 games.

Thompson enters his Rangers career with a 7-9 record and a 5.21 ERA in 120 games. He has two saves, along with 93 strikeouts and 58 walks in 114 innings.

Texas invited nearly a dozen pitchers to Major League spring traning as non-40-man roster players, including Robb Ahlstrom, Gavin Collyer, Declan Cronin, Austin Gomber, Peyton Gray, Ryan Lobus, Eric Loomis, Dalton Pence, Josh Sborz, Trey Supak, Josh Trentadue.

