Three Important Rangers Position Battles to Watch at Spring Training

The Texas Rangers head to Surprise, Ariz., next week as pitchers and catchers report for spring training on Feb. 10.

The Rangers have continued to augment their non-roster invitation list in the past few days, the most recent of which was an agreement to bring in reliever Ryan Brasier on a minor league deal with an invitation to Major League spring training.

By opening day in Philadelphia, Texas will carry 26 players on the active roster. Many of the positions are baked in as spring training approaches, but these three competitions are worth watching and the most important for the Rangers to sort out before opening day.

Fifth Starter

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kumar Rocker. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

The first four games will see the Rangers start these four pitchers in some order — Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Jack Leiter and MacKenzie Gore. The fifth is a source of debate.

The initial competition will be between left-hander Jacob Latz and right-hander Kumar Rocker. Latz went 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 33 games with eight starts, as he dipped in and out of the rotation. He has the make-up to be a starter — and he was a starter in the minor leagues — but he may be more valuable in the bullpen.

Rocker went 4-5 with a 5.74 ERA in 14 starts last season and was optioned twice, the second time on Aug. 1. He only pitched two minor league games after that as he spent most of the season working on his control. He has incredible stuff and, if he’s got it under control, he could make the decision an easy one.

Texas also has Cody Bradford coming back from injury, but he is unlikely to be ready until at least May. Cal Quantrill and Austin Gomber are on non-roster invitations and could be factors.

Second Base

Texas Rangers shortstop Josh Smith. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Rangers traded Marcus Semien to the New York Mets, which means they need a new second baseman. The player Texas hopes claim the job is Josh Smith, who is a Gold Glove-level infielder that has experienced the good and bad at the plate. Last season he slashed .251/.335/.366 with 10 home runs and 35 RBI. His bat faded down the stretch, something that has occurred before and brings concern long-term.

Expect Texas to give him plenty of rope to win the job. If he can’t, the Rangers could turn to Ezequiel Duran, whose bat tends to percolate with regular playing time, or Cody Freeman, who is versatile enough to play several positions. The Rangers have even mentioned outfielder Michael Helman as an option.

Closer

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Robert Garcia. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Texas has resisted spending big money on a closer the past few years, instead using a committee approach. It worked well in 2024 with Kirby Yates and David Robertson. The ninth inning was a major problem last season.

The Rangers had hoped that Robert Garcia would win the job last year. He had his grip on it for a bit. But he finished the season 4-8 with a 2.95 ERA in 71 games, with nine saves. He improved his ERA by more than a point from 2024 with the Nationals, when he made 72 appearances.

Texas signed Alexis Díaz in the offseason and he figures to be the chief competition with Garcia for the job. He was an All-Star in 2023 with Cincinnati as he saved 37 games. He followed that with a 28-save season in 2024. Last year he pitched for three different teams, was hit by injuries and never got his footing. If the Rangers get the 2023 version of Díaz, he and Garcia will duke it out in Surprise.

