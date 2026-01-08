The Stat That Makes Jacob Latz a 2026 Breakout Candidate

The Texas Rangers' pitching staff features some consistent and reliable players at its helm.

With Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi standing out as the veteran presences, 2026 will need to have one player join them in dominance if the Rangers want to return to the playoffs for the first time since their World Series victory.

One player who could be a valuable addition to the rotation in 2026 is Jacob Latz. Latz has shown consistent improvement in each season he has been at the MLB level. Although he has been utilized both as a starter and in the bullpen, one key statistic suggests that he may be ready to pitch every five days.

Latz's Improved Whiff Rates from 2024 to 2025

Getting swings and misses is all a part of the game for pitchers' success in the MLB, and Latz has found several ways to not only do so but improve from one year to the next.

According to Baseball Savant, Latz's whiff rates on all of his pitches from 2024 to 2025 increased, meaning more swings and misses and more success. He finished 2025 with an ERA of 2.84 in 33 games, which was a career best.

2024 Whiff Rates per Pitch

Latz primarily throws a four-seam fastball, changeup, slider and curveball combination. In 2024, Latz's fastball generated a 22.4 whiff percentage and was used 14.5% of the time as his put-away pitch.

His changeup generated a 38.9 whiff percentage, his slider generated a 27.1 whiff percentage and his curveball generated a whiff percentage of 50%.

2025 Whiff Rates per Pitch

The Rangers' southpaw continued to use his four-pitch mix in 2025 and saw his three main pitches generate better whiff percentages, ultimately leading to his best season at the professional level.

His fastball generated a 23.8 whiff percent (+1.4% increase), his changeup generated a whiff percentage of 41% (+2.1% increase), and his slider generated a whiff percentage of 30.4% (+3.3% increase).

Going into 2026, Latz's improvement has to make Rangers' new pitching coach, formerly the bullpen coach, Jordan Tiegs, excited for what's to come.

Latz's changeup was still his put-away pitch in 2025 as it was in 2024, and even that improved to 21.6%. Latz's changeup will be the biggest weapon for him, as he has the potential to be considered for All-Star votes should he continue his success into the new season.

