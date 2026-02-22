Rangers Are Telling Us Plenty About Their Pitching Plans Without Saying It

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Texas Rangers have had their pitchers at their spring training facility for nearly two weeks. So far, the vibes have been good.

Nearly 40 pitchers are in camp and while the rotation is nearly set and several relievers are on solid ground, there are plenty of ways the remaining spots can go. Every day, pitchers go through workouts and manager Skip Schumaker answers questions about what could be. But what about what he isn’t saying, or what he’s hinting at?

Here are three things the Rangers are telling us about their pitching plans for 2026 without saying it (or at least not often).

Waves of Starters

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cody Bradford. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Texas has four of its rotation spots locked down with Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Jack Leiter and MacKenzie Gore. The fifth will likely go to Kumar Rocker or Jacob Latz. But Texas manager Skip Schumaker speaks frequently about the need for other players to step because “we’re going to need them at some point.” That is taking its form in a couple of different ways.

The Rangers aren’t pushing left-hander Cody Bradford, but he could realistically be an option by May for a rotation spot. Texas signed Jordan Montgomery to a one-year deal, taking an approach they did with Tyler Mahle two years ago, holding a belief that it will pay off in the second half. Cal Quantrill is a non-roster invitee with 149 career starts. Austin Gomber is a dark horse for the fifth spot if everyone falters.

Montgomery will start the season on the 60-day injured list. Bradford, most likely, will too. Assuming Quantrill and Gomber don’t make the opening-day roster he can be stashed at Triple-A. Texas doesn’t want injuries but it’s planning for them in the background.

A More Defined Bullpen

Texas Rangers pitcher Robert Garcia. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For the past few years, Texas has valued flexibility in its bullpen. It’s allowed competition and, in some cases, the hot hand, determine who gets high-leverage situations. It’s meant acquiring several arms each offseason that have high leverage experience allowing spring training to figure out how they might be used. Last year, nine different pitchers had a save but the team’s overall conversation rate was one of the worst in the league.

Schumaker has left hints that he may desire a bullpen with more defined roles. He’s already anointed two relievers as the pitchers that will handle closing situations in Robert Garcia and Chris Martin. He has said that he sees Cole Winn as a pitcher that can go more than three outs in an appearance, not a huge leap after his performance last season. Schumaker also said on Friday that he feels he needs at least two multi-inning pitchers to start the season as starters may have lower pitch counts.

The picture isn’t clear, but Schumaker seems to be open to the idea of a bullpen that has more defined roles this season.

The Bet on Alexis Díaz

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alexis Diaz. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

With Garcia and Martin the focus of the closing situation, there hasn’t been as much buzz around the reliever that could assume that role at some point in 2026.

The conversation about Alexis Díaz has been a bit more muted. Schumaker has fielded questions about the 29-year-old. He likes the right-hander’s “elite extension” off the mound, and his bullpens have been solid. He’s spent time with the pitching coaches talking through his mechanics.

Texas placed a small bet on him, just $2 million this year. But he’s the pitcher on the 40-man with the most saves entering 2026. The Rangers aren’t placing pressure on him, but the undercurrent in camp is the hope that he can be a solution in the ninth inning, perhaps the best solution, if he can get right after a poor 2025.