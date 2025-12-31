Texas Rangers Lose Veteran Right-Hander Tyler Mahle to Giants in Free Agency

The Texas Rangers continue to turn heads in the offseason. The latest move is the departure of Tyler Mahle who has reportedly signed with the San Francisco Giants on a one-year deal.

Mahle spent the past two seasons with the Rangers after being signed to a two-year deal in 2023. He brought some much-needed rotation depth to a staff that has had repeated injuries and certainly withstood a heavy workload.

Giants, RHP Tyler Mahle reportedly agree to 1-year deal, per multiple reports including MLB’s @Feinsand. pic.twitter.com/5nDJR1GM49 — MLB (@MLB) December 31, 2025

Reflecting on Mahle's Ranger Tenure

Mahle gave Texas fans glimpses of dominant pitching mixed with some frustrating times on the injured list. In 2025, Mahle continued to show flashes of potential to be a top-of-the-rotation arm.

Mahle posted a 2.18 ERA over 16 starts and when he was healthy, he gave the Rangers quality innings. The problem was that he didn't stay healthy long.

A shoulder injury limited Mahle's ability to play in the 2025 season, where he spent nearly three months on the injured list. Ultimately, this likely raised concerns about his long-term durability and made Texas hesitant to re-sign.

Why the Giants Move Matters

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Mahle will bolster the Giants starting rotation, certainly a calculated addition. Pairing him with starters like Logan Webb and Robbie Ray will give the Giants a more versatile group.

The Rangers have to be feel a little bittersweet about Mahle's departure. He was a player who showed up and gave Texas a chance to win when he stepped on the mound.

The positive to Mahle moving on is that the Rangers have an opportunity for a farm system hurler to step up, or for Texas to make a move in free agency if they choose.

Moving Forward in Arlington

Jose Corniell | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The door has now been opened for a Rangers up-and-comer to take over the rotation spot. In the recent past, Texas has been aggressive in building a pitching staff that is capable of performing in October.

Both Jose Corniell and Winston Santos are right-handed pitchers expected to find their way to significant playing time in the coming 2026 season. Corniell, who is known as "The Wolf," was out for the entire 2024 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. In 2025, he made a stellar return and even made his MLB debut on Sept. 25. The Rangers can also hope that Kumar Rocker rebounds next season.

Mahle won't be a part of the upcoming chapter for the Rangers, but his time with the team still adds to how the organization approaches a future roster.

Texas fans can take the moment to reflect on and appreciate what Mahle brought to the table. His flashes of dominance, veteran presence, and grit on the mound are to be remembered as a bright spot in Rangers history.

Now the page has been turned for a new season of pitching promise in Arlington.

More Rangers News