Kumar Rocker Knows Cementing Spot in Rangers Starting Rotation Up to Him

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Kumar Rocker knows what he must do to win the fifth spot in the Texas Rangers rotation for opening day. It’s simple.

“I can't rent it — I gotta own it like that I'm putting this thing away,” Rocker said early in spring training.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Rocker threw a live batting practice session on Sunday, one of two starting pitchers to do so. The other was Nathan Eovaldi. The 35-year-old Eovaldi has his rotation spot set in stone. Rocker, meanwhile, is competing with Jacob Latz, for now, as the No. 5 starter. Him winning the competition would be the cleanest resolution for Texas, as it would move Latz to the bullpen.

The Rangers are banking that Rocker learned from last season, when he ended up on a developmental path by season’s end.

Kumar Rocker’s first three pitches of his live BP today. Evan Carter hits first pitch. Following two are to Josh Jung. pic.twitter.com/x81mAeJedH — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) February 15, 2026

“There were some tough moments for Kumar,” president of baseball operations Chris Young said. “The consistency wasn’t there. There were flashes, but he had a rough spring and then early-season struggles.”

Kumar Rocker’s Path to the Rotation

A different perspective on Kumar Rocker’s live BP today. If you like framing with a chain link fence. pic.twitter.com/Wbf0GtIU2k — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) February 15, 2026

Rocker made three starts for the Rangers at the end of the 2024 season after he recovered from Tommy John surgery and lit up the minor leagues. It was encouraging. But last season went sour by the All-Star break. He went 4-5 with a 5.74 ERA in 14 starts. He was optioned once after he had issues with defense and experienced control issues throughout the season.

When he went to the minor leagues for the last time in August, he made one start at Triple-A Round Rock before the Rangers pulled him and put him on the developmental list. So, what did he work on?

“It was just trying to find consistency,” Rocker said. “There really were no major changes, aside from tweaks in posture and little things like that to be more efficient throughout the year.”

The same thing happened to Jack Leiter. The 2021 first-round pick went on the development list in 2023 while at Double-A Frisco. He was walking too many hitters. He bounced back, made his MLB debut in 2024 and used that as fuel to have a solid 2025, one that made him an unquestioned member of the rotation.

The two Vanderbilt products ran into each other during offseason workouts in Nashville. He sensed something different about Rocker.

“He's working as hard as he ever has,” Leiter said. “I don't know what the mindset is in terms of something to prove or what it might be. But I think he's got a chip on his shoulder and it's going to be fun to watch because I've never bet against that guy.”

Rocker’s repertoire is potentially special. He threw six different pitches last year, with an emphasis on his sinker, cutter and four-seam fastball, which he threw more than 20% of the time each. He has elite extension off the mound and forced ground balls 49% of the time. Combine more control with the ability to induce ground balls and Rocker might be more than just a fifth starter.

The right-hander was unable to build on his exceptional 2024 in the minor leagues. Young said “pitching development is not linear” and he believes that the work Rocker has put in this offseason will ultimately pay off.

But Rocker also knows it’s up to him to make it happen, to take the leap Leiter took in 2025. His new manager, Skip Schumaker, feels the same way. The pair met for lunch in Orange County during the offseason and came away with the sense that Rocker would be ready.

“He's doing everything he can to get there, but there's not a lot of guys in the league that have his stuff,” Schumaker said.

Recommended Articles