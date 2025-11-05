Three Hitters for Rangers to Pursue During Free Agency This Offseason
On one hand, the Texas Rangers have a large core offensive players returning for the 2026 season. On the other hand, that may not be a good thing.
The Rangers slashed .263/.337/.452 with a .790 OPS with 233 home runs and 845 RBI in 2023 on their way to winning the World Series. Since then?
In 2024 the Rangers slashed .238/.305/.380 with a .686 OPS, including 176 home runs and 652 RBI. In 2025 the Rangers slashed.234/.302/.381 with a .684 OPS, including 175 home runs and 658 RBI.
That’s a steep decline and one the Rangers must figure out how to counter that with what they have and what they’ll acquire this offseason.
Here are three names the Rangers could pursue to add to the offense for the 2026 season. As the Rangers look to trim payroll, these suggestions are designed to fit into that desire.
OF Austin Hays
The goal here is some cheap power that can play multiple positions and Hays, a 30-year-old most associated with the Baltimore Orioles, can do that. He spent last season with the Cincinnati Reds and in 103 games he slashed .266/.315/.453 with 15 home runs and 64 RBI. It lined up well with his 2023 All-Star season in which he hit 16 home runs and drove in 67 runs. He hasn’t been an everyday player since that season, but he’s a great slot as a fourth or fifth outfielder.
He's primarily a left fielder, but he can play right field and move into the DH slot when needed. Baseball American (subscription required) projects Hays will get a one-year deal worth $11 million.
OF Miguel Andujar
Another 30-year-old outfielder from Cincinnati, he may end up costing the team that signs him less than Hays. He spent part of 2025 with the Athletics before he moved to the Reds to help them with their playoff push. Across those two teams he slashed .318/.352/.470 with 10 home runs and 44 RBI.
To some degree, he’s still living off that 2018 season in which he hit 27 home runs with the New York Yankees and was second in American League rookie of the year voting. But since then, he’s never played in more than 100 games in a season. So, he’s not going to steal starter’s playing time. He can play either corner outfield position or third base.
OF Lane Thomas
Thomas doesn’t have much value right now, in part due to a 2025 season in which he was dogged by right foot plantar fasciitis and played in only 39 games and slashed .160/.246/.272 with four home runs and 11 RBI. He ended up in Cleveland at the 2024 trade deadline when he was dealt from the Washington Nationals.
Thomas is just two seasons removed from hitting 28 home runs for the Nationals as he slashed .268/.315/.468. He hit at least 15 home runs in each season from 2022-24. He can play all three positions, with an emphasis on right field.