What Cameron Cauley’s Spring Usage Really Says About His 2026 Role

Cameron Cauley has played in Texas Rangers spring training for each of the last five years. But, this time around, it’s different.

Through eight spring training games, he’s slashed .364/.391/.682 with a home run and three RBI. That home run came on Sunday off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert. Cauley started the game at shortstop and took at-bats against Major League pitchers. This isn’t the first time he’s done that this spring training, either.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

He now has five hits in his last eight games. The Rangers are moving him around the diamond in starting situations. So, what does that mean for 2026?

Cameron Cauley’s Emerging Situation

Texas Rangers infielder Cameron Cauley. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Cauley has always been a good spring training performer for the Rangers. But he’s never been this close to the Majors since he was drafted in the third round of the 2021 MLB draft out of Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas.

Cauley’s performance is shaping up to have the sort of spring that Alejandro Osuna had last year. The outfielder — who had not played in the Majors to that point — played so well in spring training that he remained in Major League camp until it broke. He even played in an exhibition game at Globe Life Field before he was sent back to Triple-A Round Rock. He slashed .500/.600/.917 in March.

But it set him up to be promoted to the Majors in May when the Rangers needed outfield help. That’s part of what players like Osuna and Cauley try to do at spring training — position themselves for a promotion when needed. Rangers manager Skip Schumaker has emphasized all spring that while making the opening day roster is great, every player in camp may be needed in 2026.

That’s what Cauley may be setting himself up for this season and his start, combined with the number of games he’s played to this point bodes well for him. With the injuries to Cody Freeman and Justin Foscue, there is now more room for Texas to consider Cauley as a potential opening day option.

The potential hurdle is that Cauley has not played above Double-A Frisco. He spent the entire season there in 2025, as he slashed .253/.325/.448 with 15 home runs and 51 RBI. He hasn’t taken a bat higher than Double-A. There’s a parallel there, too. Osuna had not taken an at-bat above Frisco before last spring training.

It feels like the Rangers are giving Cauley every chance to show them this spring that he’s ready for a similar path as Osuna, with a kicker — the number of injuries among the utility players may open a path for him to join Texas in Philadelphia in opening day.