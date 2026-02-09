Skip Schumaker Named Top Storyline for Rangers Ahead of Spring Training

The Texas Rangers didn't waste much time filling Bruce Bochy's role back in October. A few days later, the franchise announced the hiring of Skip Schumaker, who will serve as the ballclub's 21st full-time manager in history through the 2029 season.

His long line of experience with Major League Baseball will undoubtedly provide immense value to the franchise, but his exact impact won't become clear until their upcoming season is well underway.

At the end of the day, he will either make or break this franchise. Hopes are held high, and his ability and keen eye for baseball are clear, but he's still considered the most notable story heading into this year.

Will Schumaker Hit the Ground Running?

Texas finished the regular season 81-81 overall in the American League West standings. Having been eliminated from postseason contention, the Rangers had a fire lit under them. Fortunately, the franchise is looking squared away at this point in the offseason.

Between notable acquisitions like Brandon Nimmo, Danny Jansen and MacKenzie Gore. Despite facing significant losses, including Marcus Semien and Adolis García. As noted by MLB.com, the ballclub is solid on all fronts right now, and now, Schumaker is the deciding factor. In fact, the writers state that he will be the most prominent storyline surrounding the franchise this year.

"The Rangers don’t have many position battles, though second base and the final spot of the rotation will be worked out in camp," the MLB.com writers wrote. "Truly, all eyes will be on Schumaker and the new look Texas Rangers all around."

Schumaker has plenty to work with, but will he be able to guide the ballclub to the playoffs?

He's been carefully navigating the offseason, bolstering his roster one step at a time, but the most grueling work has yet to come. Spring training is just under two weeks away, and this will be a prime opportunity for him to see where his players' baseline currently sits.

This is a new era of baseball for Texas with the new skipper on board, but perhaps this was the exact change the franchise needed at this point. However, he will need to hit the ground running if he wants his players to see success this year.

Compared to some of the other teams in their division, the Rangers appear to have the most well-rounded roster right now, leaving Schumaker with plenty of talent to work with.

