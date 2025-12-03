Why Rangers Like Brandon Nimmo’s Fit in New-Look Batting Order

The Texas Rangers aren’t done making moves, but their 2023 World Series batting order has taken a big hit.

Already out the door this offseason are right fielder Adolis Garcia and catcher Jonah Heim, both of which were starters for that team and were non-tendered last month. Then, the trade for former New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo cost them second baseman Marcus Semien. That’s one-third of the everyday lineup from the World Series champs out the door in a matter of days.

The trade was necessary, according to president of baseball operations Chris Young, because Nimmo gives Texas things it hasn’t had in the lineup in the past couple of seasons.

“I think having a player who is not going to be a platoon player, who's going to be an everyday player, plays against lefties, righties, plays solid defense, it's huge,” Young said. “It gives us more flexibility in taking some of these other players that are versatile and being able to spread them around the diamond. So, it's a really, really big move in terms of creating stability and consistency in the lineup, which I think is important.”

What Brandon Nimmo Brings to the Lineup

Young considers Nimmo platoon-proof and there is good reason, based on his 2025 numbers. He slashed .262/.324/.436 for the season and his splits against right-handed pitching and left-handed pitching varied little:

Against right-handers: .263/.327/.447

Against left-handers: .261/.319/.413

His power is better from the left side of the plate, as he had 17 home runs and 62 RBI, as opposed to his eight home runs and 30 RBI against right-handers. But the fact that he can hit so consistently from both sides of the plate really interested the Rangers.

His Baseball Savant page isn’t filled with red, but one area stands out — his chase rate. At 24.2% in 2025 it was in the 74th percentile in baseball. Texas is hoping to slot him into right field and that would put him replacing Garcia, whose chase rate was 35.7%, which was in the 10th percentile. It’s a chase rate the Rangers could no longer accept as the World Series hero entered his final season or arbitration.

Texas traded Garcia’s deficiencies at the plate for Nimmo’s consistency and plate approach, one that Young believes will be a better fit for the order and his staff are building for new manager Skip Schumaker for 2026.

“Like I said, the quality of the bat that he offers, his splits against lefties and righties are really good, and I think it's going to make us better,” Young said. “It allows us to deploy some other players in ways that can make us pretty dangerous.”

