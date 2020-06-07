Texas Rangers 2020 MLB Mock Drafts: What the Experts Are Saying

The MLB Draft is upon us. As with any draft, even a drastically shortened one, speculation rises as it inches closer and closer. And with no MLB games in sight, the draft will be the center of attention in the baseball world this week.

Mock drafts are a fun way to see which way the Rangers will go with their first round pick on Wednesday night. It also provides how experts see which direction other clubs might go and how that could impact the Rangers' decision-making.

The Rangers have the 14th overall pick in this year's five-round draft. Here's what the experts are saying they will go with when the Rangers are on the clock:

Nick Bitsko, RHP, Central Bucks East (Pa.) HS

Keith Law (The Athletic): "And this is another team focusing on Bitsko in the top 20. Teams below Texas identified the Rangers as one of the teams most willing to take a bigger risk in this year’s draft even though it leans college and the majority of teams are signaling conservative approaches."

Jamey Newberg (The Athletic): In predicting the next half-decade of Rangers baseball, Newberg reveals that Bitsko earns a spot in Arlington in 2025.

Garrett Crochet, LHP, Tennessee

Mike Axisa (CBS Sports): "The board really starts to open up right around here and bonus demands will drive selections as much as talent. With [Zac] Veen and [Robert] Hassell, two players the Rangers are said to covet, off the board, we'll give them Crochet, a hard-throwing lefty who was limited to 3 1/3 innings by a shoulder problem this spring. He's risky, but his ceiling rivals [Asa] Lacy's and [Emerson] Hancock's."

Jim Callis (MLB.com): "All demographics appear to be in play with the Rangers, who covet [Zac] Veen but don't have a realistic shot at him. [Robert] Hassell could be their man if he can get to No. 14. Crochet is one of the biggest wild cards in the Draft, as he showed easy top-10-pick stuff in the fall and his lone outing this spring but also missed three weeks as a precaution with shoulder soreness."

Eric Longenhagen (Fangraphs): Longenhagen has Nick Bitsko available when the Rangers make their selection at No. 14, who falls to Arizona at No. 18 in his mock draft. He leans toward the Rangers going the college route and selecting Crochet.

Jonathan Mayo (MLB.com): "We’ve talked about his top 10-caliber stuff and the question marks around his health. This could be a steal if the medical boxes get checked off."

Garrett Mitchell, OF, UCLA

Baseball America's Mock Draft 6.0: "Like [Garrett] Crochet, Mitchell continues to be difficult to peg because of the question marks associated with his profile. However, he does have a solid floor as a no-doubt center fielder with 80-grade speed. Mitchell fits the previous Rangers profile of toolsy athletes while also coming from the college demographic. Last year, Texas signed just one high school player among the top 10 rounds. This pick gives them the best of both worlds."

John Moore (Dallas Sports Nation): "Dallas Sports Nation went with a college outfielder at the 14th pick for the Rangers. In order for Garrett Mitchell to be picked there, he would need to fall to the Rangers. He is considered the 6th best prospect by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. However, BA has him falling to the Rangers while The Athletic has him falling to the Cubs at 16. That is two major publications that have him available at 14."

Joe Tansey (Bleacher Report): Both Bitsko and Crochet are still on Tansey's board when the Rangers are up at No. 14, but he has them going with the speedy outfielder out of UCLA.

