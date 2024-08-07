Texas Rangers Top 30 Prospects Rankings See Little Turnover After Trade Deadline Shuffle
The Texas Rangers have a highly-regarded farm system and, thanks to a measured approach to the trade deadline, they didn’t give up much of that talent.
Baseball America completed its re-rank of the organization’s Top 30 prospects after the trade deadline and the Rangers only lost one of them — pitcher Joseph Montalvo. The No. 19 prospect was part of the deal that brought reliever Andrew Chafin to the Rangers.
But, one deal also brought the Rangers a comparable replacement in pitcher Walter Pennington. He was the return for starter Michael Lorenzen in the Rangers’ deal with the Kansas City Royals.
Pennington is the Rangers’ No. 20 prospect now. The Rangers called him up last weekend and he pitched one inning for Texas before he was sent back to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for starting pitcher Tyler Mahle on the active roster.
The Rangers’ top overall prospect remained shortstop Sebastian Walcott, who represented the Rangers at the MLB Futures Game, along with pitches Emiliano Teodo and Winston Santos. The two pitchers are also Top 30 prospects.
Santos was considered one of the fastest-rising prospect in the organization in the first half of the season, along with another pitcher, Alejandro Rosario. First baseman Abimelec Ortiz, pitcher Brock Porter and pitcher Aidan Curry saw a drop in their ranking in the organization.
New to the rankings after the preseason were pitcher Dane Acker (No. 15), outfielder Yeremi Cabrera (No. 17) and pitcher Cole Winn (No. 22).
Four Rangers draft picks ended up in the Top 30, led by first-round pick and catcher Malcolm Moore, who is now ranked No. 3 in the system.
Texas’ second-round pick, outfielder Dylan Dreiling, is ranked No. 13, while outfielder and third-round pick Casey Cook is ranked No. 26 and pitcher David Hagaman is ranked No. 27.
Texas Rangers Top 30 Prospects
(ranked by Baseball America as of Aug. 6)
*-selected in 2024 MLB Draft
1. Sebastian Walcott, SS
2. Justin Foscue, 2B
3. Malcolm Moore*, C
4. Jack Leiter, RHP
5. Alejandro Rosario, RHP
6. Winston Santos, RHP
7. Owen White, RHP
8. Emiliano Teodo, RHP
9. Kumar Rocker, RHP
10. Echedry Vargas, SS
11. Dustin Harris, OF
12. Gleider Figuereo, 3B
13. Dylan Dreiling*, OF
14. Paulino Santana, OF
15. Dane Acker, RHP
16. Yolfran Castillo, SS
17. Yeremi Cabrera, OF
18. Braylin Morel, OF
19. Izack Tiger, RHP
20. Walter Pennington, LHP
21. Cameron Cauley, SS
22. Cole Winn, RHP
23. Jose Corniell, RHP
24. Mitch Bratt, LHP
25. Skylar Hales, RHP
26. Casey Cook*, OF
27. David Hagaman*, RHP
28. Brock Porter, RHP
29. Anthony Gutierrez, OF
30. Aaron Zavala, OF