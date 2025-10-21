Ranking the 25 Best Baseball Teams of the Century: From 2000 Yankees to 2024 Dodgers

Baseball during the 21st century has seen it all: An analytics revolution. Scandals involving substances of both the pharmaceutical and “ sticky ” variety (with sign-stealing drama for good measure). Scores of all-time great players began and ended their careers during this span. An All-Star Game once ended in a tie. It’s truly been a wild ride.

There have also, of course, been champions. So far, 25 teams have successfully hoisted the Commissioner’s Trophy, spread across 16 different franchises. The year 2000 was the most recent one to see a team repeat as champion, making parity among the era’s defining traits. This is the century that brought the end to World Series droughts of 86, 88 and 108 years, with six different clubs reaching the mountaintop on more than one occasion.

To celebrate this milestone, Sports Illustrated has put together a ranking of the 25 best teams from the past 25 years—and yes, they must have won the World Series to qualify. We consulted the stats (this is baseball, after all), taking factors like run differential and wRC+ into consideration, while leaving room for a healthy dose of subjectivity among our panel of voters. The result was a list that surely will have fans of every team nodding in agreement.

In the end, where each champion ends up in the pecking order is merely an opportunity to tell the story of how they got there. We’ve seen juggernauts storm through the rest of the league for titles that felt inevitable, underdogs getting hot at the right time and everything in between. If we’re lucky, the rest of the century can produce just as much theatrics and intrigue as the first quarter has provided.

25. 2006 St. Louis Cardinals

Record: 83–79 | Pythagorean record: 82–80

Runs scored (MLB rank): 781 (14th) | Runs allowed (rank): 762 (10th)

Highest ranking: 25th | Lowest ranking: 25th

Manager: Tony La Russa

World Series MVP: David Eckstein | Other key players: Albert Pujols, Scott Rolen, Chris Carpenter

Cardinals shortstop David Eckstein won 2006 World Series MVP honors by slashing .364/.391/.500 with three doubles and four RBIs in the five-game series. | David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated

The one thing our voting panel could agree on was who slotted in at No. 25. World beaters, these Cardinals were not. St. Louis suffered two separate seven-game losing streaks after the All-Star break and lost nine of its last 12 games, limping into the playoffs thanks to a weak NL Central. By fWAR, only four Cardinals topped the 2.0 mark for the season: Pujols, Rolen, Carpenter and Chris Duncan. But none of that mattered once the calendar flipped to October, as the Redbirds beat the Mets in Game 7 of the NLCS at Shea Stadium to advance to the Fall Classic, where they beat the mistake-prone Tigers (who made eight errors in five games) to capture the franchise’s 10th championship. Is this the worst team to ever win the World Series? Maybe (probably). But fret not, Cardinals fans, because flags fly forever. — Nick Selbe

24. 2014 San Francisco Giants

Record: 88–74 | Pythagorean record: 87–75

Runs scored (MLB rank): 665 (12th) | Runs allowed (rank): 614 (9th)

Highest ranking: 23rd | Lowest ranking: 24th

Manager: Bruce Bochy

World Series MVP: Madison Bumgarner | Other key players: Buster Posey, Hunter Pence, Brandon Crawford, Pablo Sandoval

Manager Bruce Bochy won the third of his four career World Series titles in 2014. | Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated

The 2014 Giants won their third World Series in five years and it was the most unlikely—they scored the fewest runs of any champion this century. San Francisco finished six games behind the Dodgers in the NL West and clinched the final wild-card spot with an 88–74 record. The Giants won the wild-card game at Pittsburgh, then quickly dispatched the Nationals in the NLDS and the Cardinals in the NLCS.

This team is remembered for the heroics of Madison Bumgarner, who starred in the seven-game World Series triumph over the Royals. The 25-year-old pitched 21 innings and allowed a single run and only nine hits. He picked up two wins and a save in Game 7 after pitching the final five innings, allowing no runs on two hits with four strikeouts in a 3–2 victory. The southpaw was the obvious choice for MVP of the series. — Ryan Phillips

23. 2003 Florida Marlins

Record: 91–71 | Pythagorean record: 87–75

Runs scored (MLB rank): 751 (17th) | Runs allowed (rank): 692 (8th)

Highest ranking: 21st | Lowest ranking: 24th

Manager: Jack McKeon

World Series MVP: Josh Beckett | Other key players: Ivan Rodriguez, Dontrelle Willis, Juan Pierre

Josh Beckett threw a five-hitter with nine strikeouts in the Game 6 clincher of the 2003 World Series. | John Iacono/Sports Illustrated

The Marlins claimed their second title in their 11th year of existence, becoming the first team since the 1914 Boston Braves to win it all after dipping 10 games below .500 during the regular season. Manager Jeff Torborg was fired with the Marlins at 16–22 in May. Jack McKeon, 72, took over for him and guided Florida to a 75–49 record the rest of the regular season to claim the sole NL wild-card spot. Willis popularized one of the century’s most iconic windups while earning Rookie of the Year honors (14–6, 3.30 ERA).

The Fish cemented their status as giant killers by upsetting the reigning NL champion Giants in the division series, the Cubs in the NLCS—in the infamous Steve Bartman series—and the Yankees in the Fall Classic. Shortstop Álex González hit a walk-off, 12th-inning home run to turn the series around in Game 4. Beckett tossed a five-hitter with nine strikeouts in the clinching Game 6 to earn World Series MVP honors against the heavily favored Yankees, who had won four of the previous seven championships and outscored Florida 21–17 across the series. — Will Laws

22. 2011 St. Louis Cardinals

Record: 90–72 | Pythagorean record: 88–74

Runs scored (MLB rank): 762 (5th) | Runs allowed (rank): 692 (15th)

Highest ranking: 19th | Lowest ranking: 24th

Manager: Tony La Russa

World Series MVP: David Freese | Other key players: Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, Lance Berkman, Matt Holliday, Chris Carpenter

David Freese had a clutch performance for the ages in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series. | John Biever/Sports Illustrated

The Cardinals came out of nowhere to win the 2011 World Series in Pujols’s final season with the franchise. On Aug. 24, St. Louis was 10 ½ games behind the Braves for the wild-card spot, then went 23–9 over their final 32 games and beat Atlanta by a game in the standings. It took them five games to beat the Phillies in the ALDS, and six to best the Brewers in the NLCS, but they were in for an even bigger battle in the World Series.

The Cards faced the Rangers and the 2011 Fall Classic became an instant classic. The seven-game battle saw Texas get within one out of its first championship on two occasions. But St. Louis battled back from a 3–2 deficit largely thanks to Freese, who in Game 6 hit a game-tying two-run triple in the ninth and a walk-off homer in the 11th before hitting a game-tying homer in Game 7. Freese ended the postseason with a .397/.465/.794 slash line and a then-record 21 RBIs. — RP

21. 2021 Atlanta Braves

Record: 88–73 | Pythagorean record: 94–67

Runs scored (MLB rank): 790 (8th) | Runs allowed (rank): 656 (6th)

Highest ranking: 19th | Lowest ranking: 22nd

Manager: Brian Snitker

World Series MVP: Jorge Soler | Other key players: Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley, Max Fried, Charlie Morton

Braves slugger Jorge Soler hit the go-ahead home run in Game 6 of the 2021 World Series. | Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated

The 2021 Braves give every mediocre team a reason for optimism ahead of the trade deadline. A team that was 50–53 on July 29 and had lost All-Star Ronald Acuña Jr. to a torn ACL earlier that month nevertheless chose to act as a buyer and acquired four outfielders over the course of July to reshape its lineup. The moves proved to be a collective master stroke by GM Alex Anthopoulos, as all four significantly contributed to Atlanta’s 36–18 record down the stretch to win the NL East. Atlanta then stormed through the postseason without ever trailing in a series as two of those outfielders, Eddie Rosario and Soler, were named NLCS MVP and World Series MVP, respectively.

Fried and Morton fronted a shallow rotation that was helped in October by heroics from rookie Ian Anderson and “The Night Shift,” a group of four relievers fronted by closer Will Smith, who became the second reliever ever to finish a postseason with at least 11 scoreless innings. — WL

VERDUCCI: Dues Paid in Full, the Braves Are World Champions

20. 2000 New York Yankees

Record: 87–74 | Pythagorean record: 85–76

Runs scored (MLB rank): 871 (10th) | Runs allowed (rank): 814 (12th)

Highest ranking: 11th | Lowest ranking: 23rd

Manager: Joe Torre

World Series MVP: Derek Jeter | Other key players: Jorge Posada, Bernie Williams, Andy Pettitte

Derek Jeter scores the tying run in Game 3 of the 2000 World Series. | V.J. Lovero/Sports Illustrated

The final entry in the Evil Empire dynasty, Joe Torre’s side completed New York’s three-peat and fourth championship in five years. But when looking at the two title-winners before them—the 1998 Yankees won 114 games, while the ‘99 side won 98 and went 11–1 in the playoffs—the 2000 Bombers were pedestrian by comparison. New York’s 87 wins were just the fifth-most in the American League, their 85 Pythagorean wins are the second-fewest of any 21st century champion and their 814 runs allowed are the most ever by a title-winning team.

Once they made it to the Fall Classic, though—against the Mets in what was dubbed the “Subway Series”—their championship mettle shined bright, with the Yankees’ four wins coming by a combined five runs. Of the five titles he won in the Bronx, this was the only time Jeter received World Series MVP honors. He hit homers in Games 4 and 5 and batted .409 for the series. — NS

19. 2023 Texas Rangers

Record: 90–72 | Pythagorean record: 96–66

Runs scored (MLB rank): 881 (3rd) | Runs allowed (rank): 716 (13th)

Highest ranking: 17th | Lowest ranking: 18th

Manager: Bruce Bochy

World Series MVP: Corey Seager | Other key players: Marcus Semien, Adolis Garcia, Nathan Eovaldi

Outfielder Adolis Garcia hit six homers over a five-game span in the 2023 playoffs. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The Rangers won their first World Series in 2023 during Bochy’s first season in Arlington. That season they had five All-Star starters, including four-fifths of the infielders on the AL squad. The bats carried the team all season as they scored 881 runs, and had a team wRC+ of 118. Seager and Semien combined for 14.9 WAR and finished second and third, respectively, in AL MVP voting despite Seager only playing 119 games. Adolis Garcia hammered 39 home runs, and Evan Carter produced 1.6 WAR in only 23 games after his September call-up. Texas led the AL West for most of the season but settled for a wild-card berth after finishing 90-72 and losing a tiebreaker to the Astros.

The Rangers were remarkable in the postseason, as they finished 13–4, including 11–0 on the road. After sweeping the Rays and Orioles, Texas got Houston back, beating the Astros in seven games in a classic ALCS. The Rangers won their first World Series by topping the 84-win Diamondbacks in five. — RP

VERDUCCI: Rangers’ Improbable World Series Triumph Was Built on Trust

18. 2010 San Francisco Giants

Record: 92–70 | Pythagorean record: 94–68

Runs scored (MLB rank): 697 (17th) | Runs allowed (rank): 583 (2nd)

Highest ranking: 14th | Lowest ranking: 21st

Manager: Bruce Bochy

World Series MVP: Edgar Renteria | Other key players: Buster Posey, Aubrey Huff, Matt Cain, Tim Lincecum

Tim Lincecum led the NL with 231 strikeouts in 212 1/3 innings for the 2010 Giants. | Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated

In 2010, the Giants won their first championship since moving to San Francisco in 1958. It wouldn’t be their last as they went on to win three in a five-year span. San Francisco won the NL West despite its offense finishing with a 98 wRC+ and ranking 17th in runs scored (697). While the lineup lacked punch despite Posey’s Rookie of the Year campaign, the rotation didn’t. The Giants’ staff led the majors in ERA (3.36), opponents batting average (.236), and strikeouts (1,331). Cain, Lincecum, Jonathan Sanchez and a 20-year-old Madison Bumgarner were outstanding, while eccentric closer Brian Wilson notched an MLB-high 48 saves and a 1.81 ERA.

San Francisco took out the Braves in four during the NLDS, then sent the Phillies packing 4–2 in the NLCS before beating the Rangers in five to win the World Series. — RP

17. 2015 Kansas City Royals

Record: 95–67 | Pythagorean record: 90–72

Runs scored (MLB rank): 724 (7th) | Runs allowed (rank): 692 (8th)

Highest ranking: 14th | Lowest ranking: 20th

Manager: Ned Yost

World Series MVP: Salvador Perez | Other key players: Lorenzo Cain, Wade Davis, Edinson Vólquez

Catcher Salvador Perez douses manager Ned Yost after the Royals’ title-clinching World Series Game 5 victory. | Al Bello/Getty Images

The Royals endured a 28-year postseason drought immediately following their first World Series title in 1985. That ended with a Cinderella run to the Fall Classic in 2014, culminating in a seven-game defeat to the Giants. The following season, a group consisting of mostly the same core came back to finish the job. Backed by a lights-out bullpen, Kansas City prevailed in two elimination games to beat the Astros in five games in the ALDS, then won the ALCS in six over the Blue Jays.

In the World Series, the Royals beat the Mets in five, though don’t let the lopsided result deceive you: two of Kansas City’s four wins came in extra innings, both games in which New York led entering the ninth inning (inspiring this all-time bit of analysis from Hall of Famer Frank Thomas). About that dominant bullpen: the Royals’ top three postseason relievers by innings pitched (Davis, Kelvin Herrera and Luke Hochevar) allowed just one run over a combined 35 frames. — NS

More: Fearless and Indomitable Royals Construct a Lasting Title Legacy

16. 2012 San Francisco Giants

Record: 94–68 | Pythagorean record: 88–74

Runs scored (MLB rank): 718 (12th) | Runs allowed (rank): 649 (8th)

Highest ranking: 12th | Lowest ranking: 20th

Manager: Bruce Bochy

World Series MVP: Pablo Sandoval | Other key players: Buster Posey, Melky Cabrera, Matt Cain, Madison Bumgarner

Buster Posey won the 2012 NL MVP after leading the league in batting average (.336) and WAR (7.6). | David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated

In their 130th season, the Giants won their second World Series title in three years. Buster Posey led the way in his MVP season in which he produced 7.6 WAR and won the NL batting title (.336). Despite that, the pitching was the story by the Bay. Matt Cain (16–5, 2.79 ERA), and Madison Bumgarner (16–11, 3.37), led a staff that had an ERA of 3.68.

San Francisco won the NL West, then dropped the first two games of the NLDS before winning three straight to eliminate the Reds. The Giants were pushed to the brink by the Cardinals in the NLCS, trailing 3–1 before winning in seven games. After those struggles, they made the World Series look easy. Pablo Sandoval blasted three home runs in Game 1 and the rout was on. The Giants swept the Tigers and Sandoval earned MVP honors. — RP

15. 2013 Boston Red Sox

Record: 97–65 | Pythagorean record: 100–62

Runs scored (MLB rank): 853 (1st) | Runs allowed (rank): 656 (13th)

Highest ranking: 10th | Lowest ranking: 19th

Manager: John Farrell

World Series MVP: David Ortiz | Other key players: Dustin Pedroia, Jon Lester, Koji Uehara, Jacoby Ellsbury

Dustin Pedroia batted .301 and produced 6.1 WAR to finish seventh in AL MVP voting in 2013. | Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated

This was the Red Sox’ third title in 10 years, and perhaps the most unexpected considering they finished in last place in the AL East in 2012. The firing of manager Bobby Valentine and hiring of John Farrell preceded a 28-win turnaround. The roster was bolstered by the signings of Mike Napoli, Shane Victorino and the eventual ALCS MVP in Uehara, who finished seventh in Cy Young voting as a reliever before collecting four multi-inning saves in the playoffs with a sparkling 0.66 ERA. Boston’s well-rounded offense led the majors in runs, extra-base hits, OBP (.349), SLG (.446) and OPS (.795). Eleven of the 12 Red Sox with the most plate appearances were rated as above-average hitters by wRC+, and five players garnered MVP votes.

Veteran starters Lester and John Lackey accounted for seven of Boston’s 11 playoff wins. Ortiz’s game-tying grand slam in ALCS Game 2 against Detroit gets more love due to the moment’s iconic imagery, but Victorino’s go-ahead slam in Game 6 may have been more influential in getting the Sox back to the World Series, where they outscored St. Louis 27–14 over six games. — WL

14. 2005 Chicago White Sox

Record: 99–63 | Pythagorean record: 91–71

Runs scored (MLB rank): 741 (13th) | Runs allowed (rank): 645 (5th)

Highest ranking: 11th | Lowest ranking: 16th

Manager: Ozzie Guillén

World Series MVP: Jermaine Dye | Other key players: Paul Konerko, Mark Buehrle, Freddy García

White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen guided the White Sox to a title in his second season at the helm. | John Biever/Sports Illustrated

Chicago’s middling offense, which had just three of its 13 most-used hitters grade as above-average by wRC+, was carried by a strong pitching staff that shoved the Sox to the AL’s No. 1 seed. The White Sox fired on all cylinders in the postseason, ripping through the rest of the field to the tune of a remarkable 11–1 mark during the playoffs. A sweep of the Astros in the Fall Classic put them alongside the 1999 Yankees as the only teams in the wild-card era to suffer just one loss en route to the title. The lone blemish was dropping Game 1 of the ALCS to the Angels, though that series was the starting rotation’s crowning achievement. Chicago’s starters threw complete games in all four victories, recording all but two outs for the series. A blessed performance , no doubt. — NS

13. 2019 Washington Nationals

Record: 93–69 | Pythagorean record: 95–67

Runs scored (MLB rank): 873 (6th) | Runs allowed (rank): 724 (9th)

Highest ranking: 11th | Lowest ranking: 14th

Manager: Dave Martinez

World Series MVP: Stephen Strasburg | Other key players: Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin, Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto

Max Scherzer led the majors with a 2.45 FIP and finished third in NL Cy Young voting in 2019. | David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated

The Nationals thrilled their fans—or perhaps tortured them—en route to the franchise’s first World Series championship. Washington survived five elimination games, all of which they trailed in, and triumphed in three winner-take-all games to claim the title. The journey started with Juan Soto’s three-run single (yes, you read that right) overturning a 3–1 deficit against the Brewers in the wild-card game and ended with Howie Kendrick’s two-run homer overturning a 2–1 deficit against the Astros in Game 7 of the World Series.

Though this squad is remembered by many for its heroic hits, make no mistake—it was built on the arms of starting pitchers Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin. All three recorded ERAs under 3.35 while racking up at least 235 strikeouts during the regular season. Strasburg went 5–0 with a 1.98 ERA across his six playoff outings to push his team over the line and paid for it with his arm health—the former No. 1 draft pick pitched in just eight more games over the next three years before retiring. — WL

VERDUCCI: Nationals' Dream Season Nothing Short of a Miracle

12. 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks

Record: 92–70 | Pythagorean record: 95–67

Runs scored (MLB rank): 818 (7th) | Runs allowed (rank): 677 (4th)

Highest ranking: 6th | Lowest ranking: 16th

Manager: Bob Brenly

World Series MVPs: Randy Johnson, Curt Schilling | Other key players: Luis Gonzalez, Byung-Hyun Kim

Luis Gonzalez hits the walk-off, title-winning single in Game 7 of the 2001 World Series. | John Biever/Sports Illustrated

The 2001 Diamondbacks were not a great offensive team, ranking 15th with a 97 wRC+. Luis Gonzalez, Reggie Sanders and Mark Grace were the only regulars to grade as above-average hitters. They were not a great pitching team on most days, either. But they were elite when Johnson, the NL Cy Young winner, and Schilling, the runner-up, were on the mound. Perhaps the greatest one-two punch ever shared World Series MVP honors after accumulating 18.9 WAR together in the regular season. The rest of the pitching staff combined for 8.2 WAR, with Miguel Batista (48 games, 18 starts, 3.36 ERA) and closer Byung-Hyun Kim (2.04 ERA, 36 saves) being the only other arms of note.

Not even Kim could be counted on in the World Series—the submarine righthander blew saves in Games 4 and 5 to put Arizona in a 3–2 hole. But after a D-Backs Game 6 blowout, Gonzalez stepped up to the plate in a tied Game 7 in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded and, against future unanimous Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera, delivered a title-winning blooper . — WL

11. 2008 Philadelphia Phillies

Record: 92–70 | Pythagorean record: 93–69

Runs scored (MLB rank): 799 (9th) | Runs allowed (rank): 680 (5th)

Highest ranking: 7th | Lowest ranking: 15th

Manager: Charlie Manuel

World Series MVP: Cole Hamels | Other key players: Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, Shane Victorino

Cole Hamels pitched a career-high 227 1/3 innings in 2008 while leading the NL with a 1.08 WHIP. | Damian Strohmeyer/Sports Illustrated

The 2008 Phillies will always be remembered for giving the city its first major sports championship since 1983. Philadelphia boasted both power and speed on offense, ranking second in home runs and fourth in stolen bases. The three most prominent hitters were Utley, who trailed only NL MVP Albert Pujols with 9.0 WAR, Howard, who led MLB with 48 home runs and 146 RBIs to finish as MVP runner-up, and reigning MVP Rollins. The rotation was fronted by Hamels and 45-year-old Jamie Moyer, who became the first qualified pitcher (non-knuckleball division) to post an ERA below 3.80 at his age. And the bullpen’s four most-used relievers all logged ERAs under 3.30, led by closer Brad Lidge (41 saves, 1.95 ERA).

After winning the NL East, the Phillies cruised through the postseason, going 11–3, losing a single game in each series. They capped it off by beating the Rays in five games to win their first championship in 28 years. — RP

10. 2002 Anaheim Angels

Record: 99–63 | Pythagorean record: 101–61

Runs scored (MLB rank): 851 (4th) | Runs allowed (rank): 644 (4th)

Highest ranking: 9th | Lowest ranking: 15th

Manager: Mike Scioscia

World Series MVP: Troy Glaus | Other key players: Garret Anderson, Tim Salmon, Darin Erstad

Troy Glaus hits the game-winning, two-run double in Game 6 of the 2002 World Series. | Chuck Solomon/Sports Illustrated

In their 41-year history prior to this season, the Angels had made the playoffs just three times and had never won a series. A balanced roster featuring few big-name players coalesced for a dream season right out of a movie script (consider: shortstop David Eckstein, listed generously at 5’ 6”, hit a career-high eight homers this season, four of which were grand slams).

These Angels were kings of the comeback, dropping Game 1 of all three playoff series. Facing elimination in Game 6, Anaheim trailed Barry Bonds and the Giants, 5–0, in the seventh inning, before a furious comeback led to a 6–5 win, in what was undoubtedly the Rally Monkey’s finest moment . A 4–1 victory in Game 7 sealed the franchise’s first championship. The win looks more impressive considering Bonds, in his only World Series appearance, went 8-for-17 with four homers and 13 walks. — NS

9. 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 43–17 | Pythagorean record: 43–17

Runs scored (MLB rank): 349 (1st) | Runs allowed (rank): 213 (2nd)

Highest ranking: 3rd | Lowest ranking: 12th

Manager: Dave Roberts

World Series MVP: Corey Seager | Other key players: Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urías

Clayton Kershaw went 4–1 with a 2.93 ERA in five postseason games for the 2020 Dodgers. | Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The forgotten champions from a pandemic-shortened season don’t get nearly enough credit for achieving the franchise’s first title since 1988, and as a result aren’t mentioned among the all-time great teams. But these Dodgers didn’t just fluke into a championship by virtue of a 60-game regular season and an expanded 16-team playoff field—they won in spite of these conditions.

Los Angeles’s +136 run differential was 52 runs better than any other team from this season (it’s also better than 11 full-season champs from this century). Entering the postseason on a 116-win full-season pace, the Dodgers had to navigate four playoff rounds without the benefit of a home-field advantage, highlighted by coming back from a 3–1 NLCS deficit against the Braves. This was also the year the Postseason Clayton Kershaw narrative was put to bed: the future Hall of Famer, who struggled in previous playoff runs, posted a 2.91 ERA in five postseason starts, including two wins in the World Series.

VERDUCCI: Greatness Confirmed: Dodgers Escape Years of Heartbreak by Finally Winning It All

8. 2009 New York Yankees

Record: 103-59 | Pythagorean record: 95–67

Runs scored (MLB rank): 915 (1st) | Runs allowed (rank): 753 (14th)

Highest ranking: 5th | Lowest ranking: 9th

Manager: Joe Girardi

World Series MVP: Hideki Matsui | Other key players: Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Mark Teixeira, CC Sabathia

CC Sabathia, left, went 3–1 with a 1.98 ERA in five postseaon starts for the 2009 Yankees. | Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

A year after missing the postseason for the first time in 13 seasons, the Yankees won it all in 2009. They signed Sabathia, Teixeira and A.J. Burnett to big deals and all three quickly earned their pinstripes. Jeter led the team in WAR (6.6) while having one of the best seasons of his career. He and Teixeira both finished in the top three of MVP voting after leading a prolific offense that scored 32 more runs than any other team with a league-high 117 wRC+. The Bombers certainly lived up to their nickname—the team’s 244 home runs are the most all-time by a World Series champion, as all nine starting hitters recorded double-digit home run totals. Sabathia fronted the rotation all season, going 19–8 with a 3.37 ERA.

New York swept the Twins in the ALDS and topped the Angels in six during the ALCS. They dropped Game 1 of the World Series at home to the Phillies, but ultimately took home the championship as Andy Pettite outdueled old foe Pedro Martinez for his fourth win of the postseason. Matsui earned MVP honors for the series after blasting three home runs and hitting .615 with an incredible OPS of 2.027. — RP

7. 2007 Boston Red Sox

Record: 96–66 | Pythagorean record: 101–61

Runs scored (MLB rank): 867 (4th) | Runs allowed (rank): 657 (1st)

Highest ranking: 7th | Lowest ranking: 8th

Manager: Terry Francona

World Series MVP: Mike Lowell | Other key players: Josh Beckett, David Ortiz, Dustin Pedroia, Kevin Youkilis

David Ortiz celebrates the Red Sox’ sweep of the Rockies in the 2007 World Series. | Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated

There’s a strong argument for this team to be higher. The 2007 Red Sox are one of just three champions in this exercise (2016 Cubs, 2020 Dodgers) to rank in the top five of their season in both runs scored and runs allowed. In the World Series, they swept the Rockies, outscoring a team that had won 21 of its last 22 games by a 29–10 margin. That followed a 3–1 comeback in the ALCS as Boston recovered to outscore Cleveland 30–5 in the final three games of that series. (It was, famously, not the last time that franchise would blow a 3–1 lead in the playoffs.)

Mike Lowell and David Ortiz both finished in the top five of AL MVP voting as the latter led the league with a career-high .445 on-base percentage. Beckett finished second in AL Cy Young voting, was the majors’ only 20-game winner and led the AL with 6.5 WAR. Dustin Pedroia was named the AL Rookie of the Year. A dominant, deep bullpen headlined by closer Jonathan Papelbon led the AL with a 3.10 ERA—no small feat when calling Fenway Park home. This was a complete squad that was only truly challenged by one team, and they vanquished that contender with a stunning comeback … even if it’s not the Red Sox’ most famous one. — WL

6. 2017 Houston Astros

Record: 101–61 | Pythagorean record: 99–63

Runs scored (MLB rank): 896 (1st) | Runs allowed (rank): 700 (9th)

Highest ranking: 4th | Lowest ranking: 12th

Manager: A.J. Hinch

World Series MVP: George Springer | Other key players: Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander, Dallas Keuchel

Jose Altuve was named the 2017 AL MVP after leading the majors with a .346 batting average along with 24 home runs and 32 stolen bases. | Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated

Our panel differed on how to properly assess the most controversial team of the century. On one hand, the Astros recorded the highest wRC+ (121) of any World Series champion since the 1927 Yankees, meaning no title-winner had a better offense relative to its peers since a team famously known as the Murderers’ Row that played 90 years prior. Altuve was named AL MVP after leading the majors in batting average (.346) and WAR (8.1). A whopping 10 hitters launched double-digit home runs, led by Springer’s 34 dingers. Verlander was so dominant after coming over from the Tigers in a midseason trade that it hardly mattered how many runs Houston scored when he was on the mound.

However, the Astros’ impressive offensive feats were tainted by the infamous sign-stealing scandal that emerged two years later. And their seven playoff losses are tied with the 2011 Cardinals for the most of any 21st century champion.

It’s difficult to compare the 2017 Astros to their fellow champions because they competed in the regular season with advantages none of their peers enjoyed. But their title and statistics still officially stand in the MLB record books, so their accomplishments place them here. — WL

More: How the Astros Endured Futility to Become World Series Champions

5. 2024 Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 98–64 | Pythagorean record: 96–66

Runs scored (MLB rank): 842 (2nd) | Runs allowed (rank): 686 (13th)

Highest ranking: 4th | Lowest ranking: 9th

Manager: Dave Roberts

World Series MVP: Freddie Freeman | Other key players: Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Freddie Freeman hit the only walk-off grand slam in World Series history. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Entering 2024, the Dodgers had yet to win a title in a full season during their decade-plus run of regular season dominance. Los Angeles left no doubt about its playoff bona fides this time around, staving off elimination twice by winning the final two games of the NLDS against the rival Padres, then winning eight of 11 against MLB’s two New York teams. The highlight, of course, was the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history, courtesy of Freeman in Game 1. L.A. also overcame deficits of 5–0 and 6–5 in the decisive Game 5.

Ohtani couldn’t pitch in his first season as a Dodger due to an elbow injury, but he made up for it with his best year at the plate—he led the NL in home runs (54), runs (134), RBIs (130), on-base percentage (.390) and WAR (9.2)—to win his third MVP award in four seasons. He was far from L.A.’s only offensive weapon as one of five All-Star hitters, with eight of the Dodgers’ top 10 batters registering as league-average or better.

That made up for an injury-ravaged pitching staff that could muster only two quality starts in 16 postseason games. If you want to amuse your friends with a trivia question, ask them who led the 2024 Dodgers in innings pitched. The answer: Gavin Stone, a rookie who hurled 140 ⅓ innings before succumbing to a shoulder injury in September. — WL

VERDUCCI: Freddie Freeman Defined Strength for the Title-Winning Dodgers

4. 2004 Boston Red Sox

Record: 98–64 | Pythagorean record: 96–66

Runs scored (MLB rank): 949 (1st) | Runs allowed (rank): 768 (14th)

Highest ranking: 2nd | Lowest ranking: 6th

Manager: Terry Francona

World Series MVP: Manny Ramirez | Other key players: Curt Schilling, Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz

Manny Ramirez had at least one hit in all 14 of the 2004 Red Sox’ playoff games. | Damian Strohmeyer/Sports Illustrated

Famous for breaking their franchise’s 86-year “curse” and being the only team in MLB history to overcome a 3–0 playoff series deficit, these Red Sox—self-nicknamed “The Idiots”—are thoroughly deserving of their place in baseball lore. Those three games they lost to the Yankees before storming back in the ALCS were the only time they tasted defeat in the postseason.

Boston boasted MLB’s highest-scoring offense in the regular season by 52 runs over the next-closest team—the Yankees, of course—averaging a whopping 5.86 runs per game. Their 949 runs are the sixth-most of any team this century and the most by a champion. Ramirez led the AL in home runs (43), slugging (.613) and OPS (1.009) en route to a third-place finish in MVP voting. Ortiz was right behind him in each of those categories and accordingly finished fourth.

The Red Sox’ defense left a lot to be desired, but Schilling (second in AL Cy Young voting) and Martinez (fourth) formed a dominant duo at the top of the rotation, and along with some October magic from veteran Derek Lowe proved enough to win Terry “Tito” Francona a historic ring in his first season at the helm. Long live the bloody sock. — WL

3. 2022 Houston Astros

Record: 106–56 | Pythagorean record: 106–56

Runs scored (MLB rank): 737 (8th) | Runs allowed (rank): 518 (2nd)

Highest ranking: 2nd | Lowest ranking: 5th

Manager: Dusty Baker

World Series MVP: Jeremy Peña | Other key players: Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander, Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman

Justin Verlander won his third Cy Young Award with a minuscule 1.75 ERA in 2022. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The 2022 Astros may not be the most famous team in franchise history, but they are the best. The team’s well-rounded offense excelled at both putting the ball in play (19.5% strikeout rate, 2nd in MLB) and launching it over the fence (214 HR, 4th). MVP finalist Alvarez (career-high 37 HR) and Altuve both ranked in the top four of wRC+. Verlander won his third Cy Young Award with an impeccable season, going 18–4 with a 1.75 ERA and 0.83 WHIP. Framber Valdez finished fifth in Cy Young voting by recording a 2.82 ERA in an AL-high 201 ⅓ innings. Houston’s AL-best 2.90 ERA set a full-season franchise record while its 3.28 FIP led the majors.

The Astros blitzed the postseason, sweeping the Mariners in the ALDS and the Yankees in the ALCS, before falling behind 2–1 in the World Series against the Phillies. A combined no-hitter on the road in Game 4 led by six innings from Cristian Javier turned the tables, however, as Houston won three straight while outscoring Philadelphia 12–3 to clinch a second title in six years. After 25 seasons as a manager, Dusty Baker finally had his first championship. — RP

VERDUCCI: The Astros Are World Series Champions—No Asterisk Needed

2. 2018 Boston Red Sox

Record: 108–54 | Pythagorean record: 103–59

Runs scored (MLB rank): 876 (1st) | Runs allowed (rank): 647 (6th)

Highest ranking: 1st | Lowest ranking: 3rd

Manager: Alex Cora

World Series MVP: Steve Pearce | Other key players: Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Chris Sale, Xander Bogaerts

Mookie Betts won the AL MVP in 2018 and was the leader of a prolific Red Sox offense. | Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated

The winningest team in Red Sox history followed up a dominant regular season with an even more impressive October. Boston went 11–3 during the postseason, averaging six runs per game. Betts paced a lineup that led the league in runs scored with the finest year of his career, winning AL MVP honors after launching 32 homers with 30 stolen bases. He was often brought in by Martinez, who finished fourth in MVP voting after leading the majors with 130 RBIs. Sale (158 IP) barely missed qualifying for the league leaderboards, but his seventh straight All-Star campaign was arguably his best (2.11 ERA, 1.98 FIP, 0.86 WHIP), and he still finished fourth in Cy Young voting.

The Red Sox dispatched two 100-win squads (the Yankees and Astros) to reach the Fall Classic, where their only loss came in an 18-inning thriller at Dodger Stadium. For a franchise that waited 86 years between World Series titles, this was Boston’s fourth in 15 years. — NS

VERDUCCI: Unbreakable: The Red Sox' Season for the Ages

1. 2016 Chicago Cubs

Record: 103–58 | Pythagorean record: 107–54

Runs scored (MLB rank): 808 (3rd) | Runs allowed (rank): 556 (1st)

Highest ranking: 1st | Lowest ranking: 3rd

Manager: Joe Maddon

World Series MVP: Ben Zobrist | Other key players: Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo celebrates the final out of the instantly iconic 2016 World Series. | Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated

The 2016 Cubs will forever be iconic for breaking a 108-year World Series drought. But the historic weight of their accomplishment—combined with the fact that they needed to erase a 3–1 Fall Classic deficit over Cleveland to achieve it—overshadows just how dominant this team was. Chicago’s 103 wins were the most for the franchise in over a century, and eight more than any other team that season.

These Cubs hung their hat on run prevention: the team’s loaded pitching staff combined for a 2.96 ERA, while the league’s next best rotation clocked in at 3.60. The Cubs held their opponents to two runs or fewer in eight of 17 playoff games, led by Cy Young Award finalists Lester (19–5, 2.44 ERA) and Hendricks (16–8, MLB-best 2.13 ERA). The offense was also excellent, as Bryant was named MVP in his second season while Rizzo finished fourth in voting while also earning Silver Slugger and Gold Glove awards.

Chicago’s run differential (+252) is the eighth-best of any team since 2000 and the highest of any World Series champion from this century. To top it all off, the Cubs finally climbed the mountaintop by winning one of the most thrilling Fall Classics of all time, capped by a Game 7 that immediately earned instant classic status . Just as these Cubs could never be forgotten, there could never be another entry for our top spot. — NS

More: Curses and Comebacks: Cubs Buck Deep-Rooted History to Win Elusive Title

