$50 Million Slumping Youngster Is Red Sox's 'Most Likely Trade Chip,' Per Insider
There's a big move coming at some point this season for the Boston Red Sox. It's just that no one can say for certain what that move will be.
The Red Sox's position player depth chart is already overcrowded, and at some point, the team has to make space for number-one prospect Roman Anthony, who is tearing the cover off the ball at Triple-A, to get everyday playing time.
Anthony is an outfielder, though probably not a center fielder at the major league level. So if we assume the Red Sox will attempt to trade one of their current starting outfielders, both offense and defense in center field have to be taken into consideration.
Ceddanne Rafaela got an eight-year, $50 million extension last spring, and he's played Platinum Glove defense as the starting center fielder. Unfortunately, he hasn't shown much, if any progress on offense, and that could be the determining factor as to whether or not he stays in Boston.
On Friday, MassLive's Sean McAdam discussed the possibility that Rafaela would be moved, calling him the "most likely trade chip" among himself, right fielder Wilyer Abreu, and left fielder Jarren Duran.
"Rafaela remains the most likely trade chip from among the outfielders. The Sox could then either move Duran back to center, or have Anthony play there with Duran remaining in left," McAdam wrote.
"Will Rafaela’s contract extension... be an impediment to moving him? On one hand, the control for another seven seasons gives an acquiring team plenty of cost control and certainty. But Rafaela’s value currently isn’t great, and the contract could serve as a disincentive, to the point where the Red Sox might have to take back some of the deal in order to successfully move him."
So far this season, the 24-year-old Rafaela is slashing .211/.274/.246 across 62 plate appearances. He looked to be making strides with plate discipline and pitch recognition during spring training, but his 47.7 percent chase rate during the regular season is in the first percentile of all big-league hitters.
There could still be a few weeks to sort this all out, but Rafaela would be wise to start improving at the plate if he wants to ensure he'll have a spot in Boston for the months and years to follow.
